Believer's Arena 9-16-21: When taking your picture, don't forget the mascara

Mascara! Oh, good grief.
It was picture-taking time again. The Daily Press wanted a new picture— something to do with pixels. Brian King was gracious enough to take one at the office.
The morning of the appointment, I began putting on makeup – something I’m not having to do much these days, as we don’t “go” much. Oops—I had no mascara. My eyes are sensitive, so I haven’t worn mascara in years, except for very special occasions and picture taking. I’d forgotten I’d thrown out my last tube because it was old.
Off to the local Dollar General to grab a tube we went. I say we because husband Bob now gets to share everything with me, as we are 24/7 together. As I applied the goop, I realized I barely have any eyelashes left and the ones I do have are extremely short. Why bother? I won’t next time, even though I now have an only-used-once tube.
Well, I got the pic taken and we enjoyed a nice visit with Brian and Kim Poindexter. Bob related a few Muskogee stories with Kim while Brian and I discussed Christian columns.
Back to mascara. Years ago, we went to the NSU basement during a tornado warning. I remember a girl in a panic asking all the women if they had any mascara. Yeah, right! My hair was in rollers. I had no makeup on nor any with me.
So, this column has no particular message, no heavy revelation, no earth-shattering news; it is just silly verbiage.
So, have a good day, and remember God loves you, and so do I.
Next week, I’ll tell you about the time I went in for a professional picture-taking session and had forgotten to apply eyebrow pencil on one eye. Nah, I’m done with makeup for now.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
