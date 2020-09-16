Another brother, another waiting room…
It’s interesting the discussions you get into with siblings. At times, we all have “the” answers – and they’re different.
So, while discussing my upcoming waiting-room scenario with eldest sibling, Betty (there are four of us) reminded me to take a pillow.
“Betty, I don’t need a pillow,” I say. “Oh, you must take one,” she replies. “No, I’m afraid I’ll leave it,” says I. “Who cares. Just buy yourself another one,” says she.
“I don’t need a pillow,” I state. And the reasoning continued. We then entered the second round with a debate on who had spent more time in waiting rooms.
I think I won. I’d spent several overnight waiting room experiences with youngest sibling, Bill, when each year for about 10 years, he had stents put into his heart. I think he had about 18 stents, and finally open-heart surgery. Later, he had cataract surgery.
Also, husband and son both had rotator cuff surgeries, and my husband had cataracts removed.
My sister was always the nurse of the family. I know she really would like to be here to help with sibling Rudy Bob. He’s recovering from a gunshot wound to his head, which resulted in losing his right eye.
The waiting room time went well. Gee, wish I’d brought a pillow. Sigh.
The surgery also went well. They cleaned out Rudy Bob’s eye socket. In a few weeks, he’ll be fitted with a glass eye.
I thank all who have prayed for us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
