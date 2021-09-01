“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
To mask or not to mask; to vaccinate or not to vaccinate.
When COVID first hit, Bob and I didn’t do anything preventative for a while. Then we wore masks where required. Then we tried social distancing.
The day a woman got in my face to ask a question, I went on my knees. This woman was “out there,” partying and taking no precautions. I had heard she had been around someone who had COVID. Also, try as I might, I could not keep Bob from shaking hands with people. Habits are hard to break. The answer Bob and I both got for us was to stay home until we could get the vaccine. I only went out, carefully, for necessary shopping. Much shopping was online. We took lots of drives.
I want to be very clear. This was the answer we got from the Lord for us. I know now it was the right thing to do. I rested in our decision. After we got the Moderna vaccines, we then began socializing again. We were never in fear. I trusted our answer, and I trusted God. I know some people judged our decision, our faith. At times, I felt condemned by some of the faith community. I remained secure in God about our personal decision.
Recently, despite having the vaccine, we got COVID. We were very uncomfortable for a week. Actually, for me, it was like a light case of the flu. Bob only had a sore throat and diarrhea for a couple of days. I was sicker than he, but was able to do all I needed to do to take care of us both. We suffered some fatigue. I suffered lingering sinus problems but am now pretty much back to normal. If I had had to go to the hospital with COVID or pneumonia – and I have a history of pneumonia – I might not be here today. Bob would be in a nursing home.
I personally know four people who have been in the hospital with COVID and then pneumonia complications. I know one who stayed home with COVID and now pneumonia. These people were or are very ill; some are still in the hospital. I know several other people who have been home very sick with COVID. Most of these folks didn’t get the vaccine.
Now, I don’t have an answer about masks. I honestly don’t know if they do that much good. No, I’m not going to debate it. I will wear a mask where requested and where appropriate. Again, this is a personal decision.
I urge all to develop a personal relationship with the Lord to find specific answers for you. He does say we will hear his voice. He is a very personal God, and he cares for our welfare.
“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
