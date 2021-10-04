Believer's Arena 9-23-21: It's time to repent so that Christ can deliver us

“We put our hope in the Lord. He is our help and our shield. In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name. Let your unfailing love surround us, Lord, for our hope is in you alone” (Psalm 33:22, New Living Translation).
“That is why we never give up Though our bodies are dying, our spirits are being renewed every day” (2 Corinthians 14:16, NLT).
“If you fail under pressure, your strength is small” (Proverbs 24:10, NLT).
Lately, I’ve written silly, light-hearted columns. I was tired, worn out, from all the “doings” going on in our world.
Today, I am serious. Our only real hope for our future here on earth, and later after death, is God. The Word admonishes us to remind ourselves we have heaven to look forward to (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18).
Reaching heaven is conditional and simple. All we have to do is repent of our sins, and ask Jesus to come into our hearts and be our Lord and Savior.
If we’re Christians, and are struggling with sin, it’s time to again repent and ask God to deliver us.
Honestly, we can’t change ourselves—our willpower is weak. But God can change us if we allow him to. We need to be patient with God and patient with ourselves.
The Bible is our guidebook. It’s time we dig into it like never before.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
