“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27).
I’ve sure seen the awesome workings of God lately.
I wondered why I felt an urgency from God to fix up a one-bedroom apartment on our property. “But God, I’m not going to rent it again. There have been too many headaches with renters – not going through that again.”
But God’s urging didn’t stop, so I continued the “fixin’-up” process, assuming it to be used for guests. Another family member helped me choose some dishes and a TV to put in the apartment. We already had satellite service available. It had some pretty good furniture. A previous renter who couldn’t pay rent left the furniture to help pay some of the back rent. We’d, in the past, rented it unfurnished.
I had extra linens, towels, sheets, bedspread, etc. I had an extra coffee pot, blender, crockpot, and even a new set of pans, some of which I had stored for future “gifts” for people. We later bought a microwave.
When my missionary friends, Judy and Gary Gilmore, serving in South Africa came to stay “awhile,” and the “awhile” turned into weeks due to COVID, we offered the apartment to them. We were all perfectly comfortable in our home, so they opted to continue living with us. What a blessing they have been. They are more like family than visitors.
God’s urging panned out when we got the midnight police visit and learned my brother, Rudy Bob (Robert Smith), had a gun accident shot to the head. Three days later, we brought him home – to the apartment.
It is a perfect arrangement. He has privacy. I’m able to take care of him with daily rewrappings. Suffering the loss of an eye and facing reconstructive surgery of some kind, it will be quite some time before he will be able to drive or resume any kind of “regular” life.
Family and friends have rallied. Siblings have helped in many ways to assist Rudy Bob’s recovery. The Gilmores have helped me in a multitude of ways. Rudy Bob is “snug as a bug in a rug” in his apartment.
There have been many details to attend to, including the reporting of stolen credit cards used since he’s been gone from his “out-in-the-boonies” trailer. A friend and brother Bill went to the trailer to salvage what they could and to rescue important records. With a magnifying glass, Rudy Bob can see up close in his left eye, which is farsighted. So, there have been a multitude of phone calls that I have done with Rudy Bob nearby to confirm permission for my involvement. And, of course, there are doctor appointments and much paperwork and forms to fill out.
This week, Gary Gilmore spoke at our church about hearing from God. Sometimes we hear but don’t listen or obey. I thank God I listened and obeyed. Soon, with Gary’s permission, I’ll share excerpts from his sermon.
And the saga continues. …
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
