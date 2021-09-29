Believer's Arena 9-30-21: You can't hide from God

I have a cat, Streak, that used to hide under the hassock. There was only one problem, his long tail stuck out. It was quite amusing to us. I don't know if Streak ever figured out how we always knew where he was.
Sometimes we try to hide from God, but that doesn't work either. He always knows where we are and what we are doing.
Through the years, I've had discussions with single Christian women. They want to debate me about their loneliness and lack of discretion when it comes to relationships with men.
"You just don't understand because you're married. If we're really in love, it's OK with God if we sleep with each other - God understands our loneliness."
Others say, "I know I should only date Christians, but Christian men are boring." They end up falling in love with a non-Christian, are unequally yoked, and not in unity in the relationship.
These women's lives end up in messes. They end up very unhappy.
I'm tired of the debate. From now on, I'm just going to say, "What does the Bible say about that?" Why should I tell them what it says? Usually, they already know but still try to justify their behavior.
"Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God" (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).
"Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?" (2 Corinthians 6:14).
"Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it," (Matthew 7:13-14).
