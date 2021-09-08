Believer's Arena 9-9-21: Cutting off the roots of bitterness

“Pursue peace with all people, and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord: looking carefully lest anyone fall short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up cause trouble, and by this many become defiled” (Hebrews 12:14-15).
My brother, Bill, is burning out a stump for me. He put charcoal on top, a metal can around the stump, and set it on fire. After the flames die down, the charcoal heat/fire will seep to the roots and burn the whole thing out. Roots can lie dormant but can later come back to life unless they are destroyed.
We’re like that, too. When we are hurt by someone, if we don’t get rid of the hurt, we can develop roots of bitterness that need to be burned out or they will fester in us.
There is a relative who carries roots of bitterness toward me and husband Bob. We’ve tried through the years to reconcile with this person. It has never worked for long. We’re always attacked with supposed infractions from years ago. I’ve worked on getting rid of my roots of bitterness. I pray for this person every day. There just is no possibility for a relationship. God knows I’ve tried.
I’ve been counseled that this is a toxic relationship that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The best I can do is totally disassociate from the person for our peace. Unfortunately, there is only one relative who is still associating with this person, and only through social media. This person’s children, grandchildren, and others have also disassociated themselves. One even has a restraining order. There has been much hurt in the family because of these roots of bitterness.
It’s very sad, but currently there is no other answer. There is no way I can help but pray for this person and the rest of the family who have been hurt.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.