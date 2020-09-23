“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
The gospel message is simple. God loves us. God is love. God wants us to love him in return and accept him in the form of his Son, Jesus.
God’s grace saved me. His love and his plan of sending Jesus to die for me was my path for salvation. When I accepted Christ, I was (I thought) a pretty good person. I helped people when I could and gave of my time to good works, but I was not saved. I publicly stated I believed in God, but I was not saved because I had not accepted Jesus in my heart. I had my own plan of salvation: be good and I’ll go to heaven.
Had I died during this “good” time in my life, I would have gone straight to hell. “For by grace are ye saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
My acceptance of Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior saved me, not my good works. Actually, after salvation when I began studying the Bible, I learned how wrong I was about so many things. I had a lot of sin in my life.
Someone once told me they were waiting for the “right” time to accept Christ and get right with God. There is never a “wrong” time to accept Christ. Now is always the right time. Here’s a prayer to pray: “God, I accept Jesus Christ, your son, as my Lord and Savior. I repent of my sins and, with your help, choose this day to give you my will. I will learn your plan for my life through your Word and prayer.”
If you said this prayer today, you’re now a part of the family of God. God truly forgives you of any wrongdoing and he is eager to help you live your life in him. There will still be struggles, but in God we have help and hope. Find a good Bible-believing church and be faithful.
All are invited to a National Day of Prayer time, organized by Franklin Graham and Jonathan Cahn, at Love Light Christian Center on Ward and Maple, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
