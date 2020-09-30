“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you; and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen" (Matthew 28:19-20).
My beloved South African missionaries are still living with us. We’ve had a great time with them these past four months. Our community meals have been great fun, and we have enjoyed our many drives in our beautiful, local countryside.
Our church family, which provides some funding for them, has gotten to know the Gilmores personally. In the past, they’ve only gotten to see them for a few services every two years and basically knew them through my contact and their newsletters.
It has been sad to watch their struggles in trying to return to SA. Some of their duties they can do here on computers, but much of their work is undone and will require much “catch up” work when they do get to return.
It is frustrating when they think there’s an opening only to be disappointed again. They have changed their airlines tickets several times – again this week.
All of us are disgusted with the effect COVID has had on our lives, but there have been a few blessings along the way. Spending time with the Gilmores has been a great blessing for us and for my church. This week they shared with the church their work in SA, primarily teaching native pastors how to evangelize. African Missions, begun by John G. Lake, has assisted pastors in bringing 170,000-plus to salvation. They only count “church-nurtured” salvations, not just those who say the prayer.
So, they will soon return to their mission and purpose. It’s a blessing to be involved with people doing the Lord’s work on the other side of the world.
We can all do our “Go Ye” by supporting missionaries with finances and, of course, prayer, and we can do local “Go Ye.”
PS: My brother, Rudy Bob, continues to do well recovering from accident and loss of right eye. He visited my church and enjoyed it. He now has an eye patch and is “lookin' good."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
