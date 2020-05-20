“When doubts filled my mind, your comfort gave me renewed hope and cheer” (Psalm 94:19, New Living Translation).
“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
This has been a very up and down week. We’ve had difficulties with a bipolar adult relative (again) – a “downer.”
We’ve had some great weather with nice car rides with loved ones who are also “socially distancing and wearing masks when in "necessary" public – an “upper.”
I’ve enjoyed the last of my irises and now have begun the cutting of plants, cleaning, weeding, and transplanting – an “upper.” Recently, I noticed my right shoulder was no longer stiff and sore – a benefit of the exercise of gardening and mowing – an “upper.”
I’ve had discussions with some people who believe as I do, and some who believe differently, about how to handle the “virus” in our personal lives. I’ve studied the situation and am currently comfortable with my understanding for husband Bob and me. Bob agrees with me. He’s studied, too. I’m not a debater – a “downer.”
Bob and I tried to rejoin a group, now that some restrictions have been lifted. It didn’t work for us at this time. The group was aware of our feelings and respectful of our caution. However, it was hard for us to be there and be the only ones wearing masks. Most were back to “normal” social behavior. We’ve chosen to hunker down a little longer – “downer.”
We’ve studied the info. We’re not in fear. We trust God. We prayed diligently about our decision. I was praying this morning and again felt from God we had made the right decision for us. He sent me to the above Scripture.
Yes, I know this virus situation shall pass. The future, for us, is bright. All is well.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
