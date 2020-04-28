“Trust requires unanswered questions. If we knew all the answers, faith would not be necessary” (Joyce Meyer).
“After all, what kind of credit is there if, when you do wrong and are punished for it, you endure it patiently? But if when you do what is right and patiently bear [underserved] suffering, this finds favor with God. For [as a believer] you have been called for this purpose, since Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you may follow in his footsteps. He committed no sin, nor was deceit ever found in his mouth” (1 Peter 2:20-22, Amplified Bible).
Most of us have suffered lately through this pandemic either personally, or by sharing and-or dealing with problems with family and other loved ones. I’ve heard often “this isn’t our/their fault.”
Suffering has hit our country, our world. Today, as always, it is time to seek God and to trust God like never before. Where is God in all this? He’s where he’s always been, right here waiting for us to rely on him.
Yes, bad things do sometimes happen to good people. Jesus was the “most good” person who ever lived. He suffered death on a cross.
So, what do we do now? Well, as Abraham Lincoln said, “Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.”
In crises, be it death, illness, financial, etc., there can be a grieving time, but we then must decide how to move on.
Husband Bob and I have decided to be content and count our many blessings.
Again, quoting Joyce Meyer: “Suffering can make you bitter or better; the decision is yours.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
