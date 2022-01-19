“Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us, let us use them…” (Romans 12:6, New King James Version).
All those who know Jesus have their own, very personal, salvation experiences.
Some, like me, had very dramatic experiences. Some grew up so solid in the faith, they don’t know the exact time they first knew Jesus as their Savior.
Our salvation experiences are all very different. Our Bible interests and study are also very different.
Recently, in a women’s Bible study, we discussed our various study interests. Although we enjoy all aspects of the Word, there are some areas that stay with us more. Our leader loves in-depth, historical background study. She has shared very interesting tidbits about Jesus’ disciples that none of us had ever heard before. She studies with very detailed Bible commentaries.
Though they're fascinating, and I love hearing these facts, that has never been a strong method of study for me. I prefer getting the basics for a good life and sharing these basics with others, like my dear readers.
The “begats” are something we often joke about and skip over. However, I heard about a man who began reading the Bible for the first time. He started with the begats in Matthew 1. He decided if that much was known about Jesus’ lineage, there was something to this, and he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Who would have thought the begats could be that powerful?
God is just pretty smart. There’s something of interest for all who seek. And we are all different!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.