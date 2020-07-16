We are so blessed. We forget the many items we use daily that were once luxuries. I sometimes think of royalty years ago who did not have the inventions and goods we now enjoy. Although, I have to admit, some of the older items were fun - at least for us kids.
When I was a kid, Kleenex tissues were for the rich. We used handkerchiefs that had to be washed. But we did have plenty of toilet paper, unless we ran out…
My parents remember when toilet paper was a luxury. My Dad had the "pleasure" of an outdoor privy with "good ole" Sears and Roebuck and the Farmer's Almanac for reading material. The catalog was also good for swatting wasps - and, of course, for "other" uses. When "reading" material ran out, corn cobs were forced into service.
I do remember having to use the outdoor privy at my grandparents, but by then they could afford toilet paper. During the night, we had chamber pots under the bed to use - too dark and scary to go to the privy then. We learned early to slip the pots back under the bed after use.
We kids really enjoyed the old-fashioned phone on the wall. We'd listen in to the party-line calls. The earpiece was on a cord, and you spoke, or shouted, into a mouthpiece in the middle of the wooden phone box.
Oh, and should I mention the crank-up record player? So much fun to hear the old 78 records when it was winding down.
My Dad didn't walk to school, he rode. A country boy living outside of Apache, Oklahoma, he got up every morning and after chores (milking, feeding chickens, and collecting firewood, etc.) saddled his horse and rode to town to school.
My grandmother told me of struggles she had to go to school. She moved into town and lived with relatives to go to high school. She later won a scholarship to go to a teacher's college in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She only had two dresses and no coat. In cold weather, she wore a blanket to class. She would wash one of the dresses out each night.
She later taught in a one-room country school, grades 1-12, and in the winter had to get there early to start the fire in the heating stove.
We are so blessed, and now is an especial time to remember our blessings. The biggest blessing we have is the gift God gave us. He gave us Jesus, his only son, to give us free, eternal life.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
