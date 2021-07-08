"The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: and a good man shall be satisfied with himself." (Proverbs 14:14) Sometimes people get angry at God and then turn away from him. Then they return to a life of sin, "doing their own thing."
Sometimes when they've had enough of their own ways, they return to God. It's like an alcoholic who has had a period of sobriety-they are never as happy drinking as before. The period of sobriety is never forgotten. A Christian's relationship with God is never forgotten.
Many times when someone has fallen away from God and then comes back, he or she is constantly made to fill guilty about their time of sin. Just as an alcoholic who returns to drinking and then quits is constantly reminded of what they did while drinking. God completely forgives and forgets and welcomes back the backslider. We need to do so, too.
People know what they did while in sin. They don't need to be reminded of it. People do pay for the consequences of sin (reaping what we sow), but those consequences are between themselves and God and those who were abused during the time of sin. God helps restore the person to a relationship with him and the body of Christ. We need to help and encourage, not tear down, what God is trying to do in their lives.
We need to love all in the Body of Christ, as God loves us all, and help build each other up in God. When we are right with God and doing our best to please him, we should be content, "satisfied" with ourselves and our lives.
Our past is forgiven and forgotten - only the devil (sometimes through people) will remind us of our past.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.