Believer's Arena: Thankful for improving health

What to write about?
Well, I just saw an interesting sight—a man riding a bicycle while reading a book and smoking a cigarette. I just don’t know what to say about that.
Husband Bob and I are better. We’re out of COVID quarantine. I still have sinus problems, but was assured it’s not a COVID symptom. Our testing site was out of testing material, so we just assumed we were OK, anyway. It had been 10 days since I had tested positive, and Bob and I have no COVID symptoms, or temp, now.
I am grateful to God we weren’t that sick. Daily on social media, I see prayer requests for loved ones who are in the hospital with very serious COVID illness. I personally know two people who have pneumonia because of COVID.
Bob and I have resumed exercising. We went to the NSU Fitness Center to walk the inside track. While driving there was when I saw the man on the bike multi-tasking. Gee, I wish I were as clever as Kim Poindexter to make more of that incident. She’d probably say it was the Ride your Bike, Read a Book, Smoke your last Cigarette Day. You think?
I thank all who have prayed and contacted us. We are so blessed with good friends and acquaintances and relatives who care about us.
I thank God for healing us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.