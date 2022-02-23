Today’s column is based on Matthew 6:9-13, The Lord’s Prayer.
“Teach me to pray, Lord, as you taught the disciples,” is my prayer.
“Pray like this…” (Matthew 6:9, New Living Translation).
The Lord’s Prayer is our greatest example for prayer. We need to pray it very slowly, meditating on each verse, and adding input as led by the Holy Spirit.
This prayer can highlight any of our prayer needs and can guide us to pray for others. It is a very rich prayer. Beginning with “Our father which art in heaven,” we recognize God’s personal position for us.
We can begin our praying something like this: “Gee, God, thank you for being my heavenly father. As my father, you have wisdom to share with me.
Your name, God, is hallowed – revered. Forgive me for not always revering you like I should. I’ll do better. I thank you, father, that I can come to you at all times and that you are always with me.”
As I pray the Lord’s Prayer, I feel an intimacy with God. I almost always run out of time when I seriously pray the Lord’s Prayer.
At this time, there is so much prayer needed for us, for others, for our world. Prayer can be never ending.
Prayer is communication with the omnipotent power of the universe – God, our father. To use an overused word, that is awesome.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
