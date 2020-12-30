“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God” (Philippians 4:6).
Wow! Last day of 2020. What a year. A lot of things come to my mind.
Husband Bob and I are hunkered down – up to a point. I still do in-store shopping, but I limit it as much as I can, trying to stock up on what I can. From someone who loves to shop, it’s a struggle. I also pick up senior citizens' meals most days. We sure do miss church. We often take drives through our beautiful countryside.
Trusting God in all things is becoming a necessary lifestyle for us. We daily meditate on Psalm 91 and Psalm 103. It’s difficult when you personally know at least four people who have died of the virus and two more older couples that are ill with the disease, plus others. One of these persons is now in hospital with pneumonia. Good people. Christian people.
I have a couple of quotes from Joyce Meyer: “When facing a difficult day or a tough situation, choose hope over despair or discouragement. God is in control!” and… “Stress is really caused by our perspective of our circumstances.”
We’re doing reasonable things to stay safe: taking vitamins, wearing masks, praying. We’re not panicking or in fear; after all, if something happens, we have heaven to look forward to. My major concern is Bob’s care if something happens to me first. So, again, I’m working on trusting God in all things and living in hope this will be over soon. We will soon be able to take the vaccines.
Meyer also admonishes us to focus on our blessings. Bob and I do this every morning and often remind each other, in spite of family problems, we’ve had a great life and have more to look forward to. We remind each other of trips we’ve taken and things we’ve done. I think often of the mission trips I’ve been on and how fun and rewarding they were.
I don’t know what 2021 will bring us. A recent phone call and possible family event gives me excitement and new plans – hopefully more on that later. So, we have a future to look forward to.
My heart goes out to those who are more personally dealing with COVID than we are. I pray you will be comforted by God, friends, and family. And, I pray this pandemic will soon be history.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
