“Amaziah asked the man of God, ‘But what should I do about the silver I paid to hire the army of Israel?’ The man of God replied, ‘The Lord is able to give you much more than this!’” (2 Chronicles 25:9, New Living Translation).
Amaziah, King of Judah, had just paid much silver to hire Israelite solders to join with his troops. But then a prophet told him, “If you let them go with your troops into battle, you will be defeated” (2 Chronicles 25:8a, NLT).
Has anyone besides me made financial blunders? We all have. Sometimes I play the “if only” game. Recently, I was going to sell some things and felt led by God to give the stuff away instead. In a way, I was relieved. I wouldn’t have to prepare the items for sale and deal with selling them; however, I did think about the money I could have made.
The above scripture settled the issue for me. King Amaziah had just made a financial mistake. He’d already hired and paid for soldiers when a prophet told him to not use the soldiers. The king wondered about the money spent. The prophet told him, “The Lord is able to give you much more than this!”
I don’t have to be concerned about my past financial errors. Also, if the Lord directs me to give something away, I certainly don’t have to be concerned about a financial loss.
God’s Word tells us in Luke 6:38, Contemporary English Version: “If you give to others, you will be given a full amount in return. It will be packed down, shaken together, and spilling over into your lap. The way you treat others is the way you will be treated.”
God is faithful and ready to meet all our needs if we’re obedient to what he calls us to do.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
