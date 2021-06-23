It was foolish jesting (see Ephesians 5) with a friend. I knew immediately I shouldn’t have said what I did. That kind of kidding/joking came from my old life.
I don’t talk like that anymore—well, obviously, mostly I don’t. So, I repented and felt bad for quite a while. As I meditated, I recognized a couple of things that probably stirred up my past behavior. One thing I corrected. The other I can’t completely, so I asked God to help me remember I’m a Christian— at all times.
I was one of those with a fantastic potty mouth—pre-Christian days. Now, I have to be careful being around and listening to those who use foul language, and watching certain TV shows, and most movies, or I will slip and start talking the way I did years ago. This was a different kind of incident, slipup, but the concept is the same.
I can’t be part of the world and part of Christianity. My behavior should always be the same as if Jesus were standing right by me. And, actually, he is!
I don’t want to have one foot in my old life and one foot in my new life. I don’t want to be on the fence. I don’t want to be cold or lukewarm.
Today, I asked for God’s help. He reminded me he has forgiven me, and now I need to take my scripture medicine (1 John 1:9), forgive myself, and move on. ...
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.