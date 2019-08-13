OKLAHOMA CITY – The Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma invites all to the sixth annual Bishop's Lecture Series Sept. 13-14 in St. Paul's Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City.
This year's series features Rev. Becca Stevens, n author, speaker, social justice entrepreneur, and Episcopal priest. She is the founder and president of Thistle Farms, a movement dedicated to supporting women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.
Stevens has been named a White House "Champion of Change," and one of the top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016. She has been featured in the New York Times, ABC World News, and NPR. Her newest book, "Love Heals," was published by Harper Collins in September 2017.
Stevens will be accompanied by graduates of the Thistle Farms program, and they will share their stories and experiences. At each workshop lecture, there will be a sale of products made by the Thistle Farms women. Stevens' program offers a "call to action" aimed at inspiring others to get involved in their communities. She believes in this call so fervently that Thistle Farms will be donating 20 percent of the profits from this event to a local organization supporting women survivors.
The vision and implementation of the Bishop's Lecture Series began with Sabrina Evans' arrival to the Diocese in her role as the director of Christian formation. She saw a need for providing opportunities to educate the wider community on the work Christians dare doing in the world.
Past speakers include Diana Butler Ross, Rachel Held Evans, and Lauren Winner.
Tickets and details are available at www.epiok.org/bishop-lecture.
