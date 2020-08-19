The next Bread of Life food distribution will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:30-3 p.m., at 325 E. Ward St.
Volunteers gave food boxes to almost 500 families during the last distribution day.
"We were scrapping the bottom of the barrel, but we managed to have enough food for everyone that came through the line," said Stephanie Hinds, organizer.
Bread of Life has a mission to serve Cherokee County and bordering communities as an emergency food resource for low-income families and in times of crisis. For more information or to volunteer, call Hinds at 918-413-5328, or Chip Hinds at 918-647-6021.
