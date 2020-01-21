OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK) recently announced the debut of its new web series “Islam in 90,” a set of videos aimed at helping Oklahomans clear their misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.
"Islam in 90" episode 1, “Exploring the Myth That Islam in a Religion of Violence,” is available at youtu.be/hY7M9fMADJo.
“The idea for this web series originated from the numerous questions our office has received over the years about our faith and community,” said CAIR-OK Executive Director Adam Soltani. “We hope that these short videos will provide educational information to our fellow Oklahomans in an entertaining manner while providing them with an opportunity to learn more.”
CAIR-OK’s web series accompanies their latest publication, the Guide to Islam and Muslims in Oklahoma, which contains information about Islamic theology, common Muslim religious practices, an overview of Islamic centers and schools in the state, and examples of the Oklahoma Muslim community’s social and civic engagement.
The Guide to Islam and Muslims in Oklahoma can be viewed at www.cairoklahoma.com/resource/guide-to-islam-and-muslims-in-oklahoma.
The information in this guide is designed to assist the reader in having a better understanding of the Islamic faith and Muslim community in Oklahoma. This is a first of its kind guide compiled over the course of several years documenting the growing diversity of Oklahoma’s Muslim community and the many contributions that Muslims make to the state. It should be noted that it is intended only as a guide, and individual observances may vary.
“This guide presents an opportunity for our fellow Oklahomans to understand the Islamic faith and the diverse community of Muslims in our state,” said Soltani. “It is our hope that elected officials, journalists, academics, and many more will use this as a resource to build bridges between communities and dispel myths and misunderstandings about the world’s second largest religion.”
In 2017, the CAIR-OK Civil Rights Department also produced Guides to Islamic Religious Practices for educators and for health care professionals, joining the guides for employers that were released in 2016. The guides outline basic Islamic religious practices and suggest best practices for teachers, administrators, and healthcare professionals to use in supporting their Muslim students, clients, patients, and families. The guides are all available free of charge from the Civil Rights Department: Healthcare Provider’s Guide to Islamic Religious Practices, www.cairoklahoma.com/resource/the-healthcare-providers-guide-to-islamic-religious-practices; Educator’s Guide to Islamic Religious Practices, www.cairoklahoma.com/resource/an-educators-guide-to-islamic-religious-practices; and Employer’s Guide to Islamic Religious Practices, www.cairoklahoma.com/resource/an-empoyers-guide-to-islamic-religious-practices.
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
