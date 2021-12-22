Church gives gift cards to TMS

This Christmas season, Cornerstone Fellowship provided gift cards to 124 students at Tahlequah Middle School. From left are: TJ Scrapper, youth pastor; Addison Boulware, counselor; Abby Keys, principal; Angie Lewandowski, counselor; Stacy Falwell, counselor; Sarah Williams, children's pastor; and Lori Howard paraprofessional.

