Saturday Aug. 21 from 5-8 p.m. is the time to be in Cookson. Cookson UMC is hosting the Annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Cars and Collectibles "Show and Shine/ Spaghetti Dinner.” The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Tables will also be set up under the shade trees to eat. Cash donations are appreciated for the dinner. Proceeds will assist the Cookson VFD and the local church ministries.
A Cookson Community Blood Drive was held this past week. Special thanks to the ones who donated and helped save lives. Bedlam T-shirts were given to the donors.
Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30. Communion is served during both services. Masks are strongly recommended as long as Cherokee County is in the COVID red zone.
Last Sunday, scripture readings were from Psalm 111 and Ephesians 5:15-20. Reverend Rachel Parrott began her message with "Be careful then how you live, not as unwise but as wise." Your faith is not separate from your life. How you live speaks loudly of what you believe. Let your life bear witness to your faith. Live full of care. Pay attention to the world, the need and to the despair around you.
These verses in Ephesians offer two means for resourcing inner strength. Verse 18 reminds us that it's not wine but the Holy Spirit that is the source of our joy. The second source of strength is gratitude. This gratitude grows as a follower of Christ has an attitude of joy.
Give thanks at all times and for everything. Gratitude and thanksgiving is a core lesson of discipleship. Gratitude is a condition of the heart and a driver for all sorts of action, ministry and service. It requires an awareness of your need for grace and an appreciation of the source of grace and blessings. Gratitude opens the door of your heart to the Holy Spirit. It opens your mind and soul to the divine presence and work of grace.
Cookson UMC supports neighbors, missions, food ministry local state and around the world. Give thanks for all because it is the caring thing to do.
Gratitude is the best motivator for evangelism. Tell your story because you are grateful for all of God's work in your lives. Give thanks at all times and for everything because it is a powerful way to live. The Holy Spirit will empower you for such living each and every day.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Ken Hall and Bill Carpenter.
Mat Lawrence titled the message, “How to fill God’s house.”
“And the lord said unto his servant, Go out unto the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled” (Luke 14:23).
It’s nice to see churches that look good on the outside; however, what is most important is that it is full with people who are ready to serve. Jesus, our example, had concern for the multitudes as well as the individual.
Let’s embrace the challenge of growth and ask God, what is my part?
First, work to make your spiritual life your priority that we may reach out to all the people we know and meet.
“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto thee” (Mathew 6:33).
“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord” (Psalm 122:1).
The enemy provides a plethora of excuses.
“And they all with one consent began to make excuse. The first said unto him, I have bought a piece of ground, and I must needs go and see it: I pray thee have me excused.
“And another said, I have bought five yoke of oxen, and go to prove them: I pray thee have me excused” (Luke 14:18-19).
Our focus on life issues can keep us away, our work, which seems more important. Even some relationships can keep us from serving (Luke 14:20, Deuteronomy 24:5).
Social obligations can quench our spiritual priority.
“So that servant came, and shewed his lord these things. Then the master of the house being angry said to his servant, Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in hither the poor, and the maimed, and the halt, and the blind.
And the servant said, Lord, it is done as thou hast commanded, and yet there is still room. And the lord said unto his servant, Go out unto the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”
For I say unto you, That none of those men which were bidden shall taste of my supper” (Luke 14:21-24).
Second, let’s get busy filling the church of God. Keep going out like this servant; who went out deeper and wider. May each of us commit to do our part.
We each are called to go with the Great Commission.
Third, pray fervently, the church becomes a joyful spiritual banquet where hungry souls are nourished with God’s word.
“Therefore with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation,” (Isaiah 12:3).
Marta Vann
Tahlequah Friends Fellowship
A member of Central Oklahoma Friends Meeting – formerly Oklahoma City Friends Meeting – drove from Cushing to worship with Tahlequah Friends Thursday evening, Aug. 12.
Phil Newberry was warmly welcomed by all present. He shared highlights of his spiritual journey since his discovery of Quakers in 2013. He initially approached Stillwater Friends seeking support for his ministry to those swept up by the criminal justice system with little knowledge of how things work and fewer resources. He felt well-received by them and began worshipping in Stillwater on a regular basis.
Newberry eventually made contact with Oklahoma City Friends Meeting where he felt even more at home. He has increasingly come to appreciate the traditional quiet, waiting worship of Friends. This approach to worship in which people gather and wait upon promptings of the Holy Spirit before speaking out of the silence can be a challenge for those not used to sitting still for an hour, he intimated.
Newberry recently learned of Tahlequah Friends Fellowship from a Lubbock, Texas Quaker woman who has also been to Tahlequah to worship with and encourage Tahlequah Friends. He shared that he felt a concern to make the trip from Cushing in an effort to encourage those active in this local Quaker worship group.
Another guest also participated. This person just moved to Ft. Gibson and was delighted to discover that there is a Quaker group in Tahlequah. Having previously experienced Quaker worship at a Fayetteville Friends Meeting, this individual hopes to be able to worship here on a regular basis.
Tahlequah Friends meet each Thursday evening from 7–8 p.m. at 536 Summit Avenue, Tahlequah. The hour is divided into 15-25 minutes of sharing concerns before settling into open worship.
“Some attendees are active in other churches, yet find Quaker worship a valuable complement,” explained Beth Green-Nagle.
She and her husband, David Nagle, co-host the weekly gathering in their living room. For more information, call 918-885-2714.
David Nagle
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Life on Earth is an opportunity and a blessing. Our purpose in this life is to have joy and prepare to return to God’s presence.
"Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy" (2 Nephi 2:25).
Here on Earth, we live in a state subject to physical and spiritual death. Yet living in an imperfect state is actually an opportunity for growth here in mortality.
Taught from our youth we are expected to, "be perfect even as [Jesus Christ], or your Father who is in heaven is perfect" (3 Nephi 13:48).
Although we are imperfect, God grant's each of his children the opportunity to learn and grow, become perfected through Christ, and receive joy through the entire journey and process.
Again, life on earth is such a blessing. Because of Jesus Christ, relief is granted in the face of trials. Comfort is admitted despite worthwhile struggles. Our afflictions are actually consecrated for our gain. The biggest difficulties in life actually become the most enjoyable. Why? Because our perspective of the purpose of this life helps us value everything contained therein.
We encourage that we all increase our faith in Jesus Christ. Turn unto Him in every thought, doubt not, fear not. Seek to put God first in your life and the blessings of relief, comfort, and joy will be more fully perpetuated in your life.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Peggs Community Church
Our services on Aug. 15 were led by Connie Rhodes, with 55 in attendance. The devotional was read from Proverbs 13:1-13, and the first song was "O How I Love Jesus".
Terrill Barnoski celebrates a birthday this week, and we send our love, prayers, and lots of well wishes to our assistant pastor, Brother Mike Parish.
The senior lunch is Thursday Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, veggies, and desserts.
Saturday will be a work day beginning at 8 a.m. There are quite a few chores needing taken care of both indoors and out – volunteers are needed and appreciated. Our outdoor dinner and singing will be held September 17, with food service beginning around 6:30.
Heartland Express, a bluegrass-gospel group from around Claremore will be our featured music this year. Bring your lawn chairs and your appetite and join us. And, moving on through the year almost as quickly as it's going itself, The Batchelor Family will be singing and witnessing for us on Sunday Nov. 28 at our evening service, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Psalms 91:1-11, Psalms 17:8, Exodus 33:21-22, and 2 Peter 3:8-10.
Psalms 91 is a promise from God to his people; 17:8 says, "Keep me as the apple of the eye; hide me under the shadow of thy wings."
"And the Lord said, behold there is a place by me, and thou shalt stand upon a rock: and it shall come to passeth by, that I will put thee in a clift of the rock and will cover thee with my hand while I pass by" (Exodus 33:21-22).
“But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up" (2 Peter 3:8-10).
I urge you to read Psalms 91 in its entirety, and take it to heart. It is the best reason I can see to put your absolute, complete trust in God. If we can't trust his promises, we surely won't go to live with him after we pass. Find your place with God, live where he wants you, work where he places you, even if you're not really wanting to be there right now. God doesn't make any mistakes, and if you'll live and work where he wants, and not what you want, always trusting him to know best, your life will turn out 'way better than you ever thought it would. He promises.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
In the Bible, there are many instances where people waited years or even decades for the Lord’s promises to come to pass. We as believers today can learn a lot from the saints of the Old Testament. They were patient and they waited on the Lord and because they waited on the Lord to guide and direct them instead of jumping ahead of him and doing things in their own time and in their own ways, they were given eternal rewards.â¨
David was the chosen heir to Israel’s throne but didn’t get to claim it for years because of King Saul’s pursuit of him. David on two different occasions could have killed King Saul and had his vengeance on him, but David resisted the temptation to do so and chose to spare Saul’s life. He chose God’s timing for becoming King instead of being disobedient to him and killing Saul. David wrote in the Psalms how God was working in his life and he was very aware that God was leading and protecting him. David was able to achieve his objective by being patient and by always knowing God’s way was best.â¨
David was committed to waiting on the Lord and because of it, he was blessed with the Lord’s approval. David left us an awesome testimony of God’s faithfulness to read in scripture for generations and generations. God’s favor wasn’t just for the great saints of the Old Testament though, it still applies to us today. We can find favor with God if we live in his will, we are patient, and we wait on his divine guidance. God didn’t bestow blessings on David because he was special “King” material. David was honored by people because he honored the Lord above everything else. He trusted God’s faithfulness and was patient through his hardships. Believers today can be blessed just as David was if we wait upon the Lord.
“Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord” (Psalms 27: 13-14).
“The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him” (Lamentations 3:25).
“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentanceâ¨" (2 Peter 3:9).
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Aug. 15, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Walking, Standing, Sitting", was taken from Psalm 1:1-6, Romans 6:4, and Ephesians 6:13-14. Many people are hearers of the word, but not doers. We must be both hearers and doers of the word to meet God's approval. We are never at our peak in serving God but are constantly learning and growing.
Many things in our lives had to be pulled down, torn out, and destroyed before we could find a place in the kingdom of God. True repentance will cause us to turn away from those things and turn to God. We are to keep our thoughts on those things that are holy, pure, and right.
Because we are subject to the habits of nature, we must keep our minds stayed on the Lord, and every thought captive to him. We are to keep a prayerful attitude and pray without ceasing. Our counsel must never be from those who do not know God. Lest we stand in the way of sinners, we must be an example, living our lives as pleasing to the Lord.
To keep our thoughts pure and on the things of God, we must avoid the scornful - those with negative attitudes. Those attitudes can affect us, causing us to be weakened in our faith.
We are not without weapons in this warfare, for we have the whole armor of God, and when we utilize those weapons and have done all to stand, we must stand firm. Let us never fail to glorify God as God, keeping him in his place as the head of the church, our saviour, lest we become one whom the Lord has turned to a reprobate mind, forever lost.
Let us hold fast to the old landmarks, never compromising this great truth. Our eternal reward will be worth it all.
Please feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
