Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Allen Nickels.
Guest, Clint Horn, spoke about the Gideons International ministry.
Here, Jesus explained the Parable of the sower to his disciples: “The sower soweth the word….And these are they which are sown on good ground; such as hear the word, and receive it, and bring forth fruit, some thirty fold, some sixty, and some an hundred” (Mark 4:14-20).
The Gideons are businessmen who stand firm in one spirit, one mind, united side by side with one another and with the church sharing the gospel around the world since 1899.
“Only let your conversation be as it becometh, the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Philippians 1:27-28).
There are numerous testimonies of people that have turned to Christ through the Gideon ministry, such as Rabbi Herbert Obilak, who read the third chapter of John about the salvation of Nicodemus, another Rabbi, in a hotel Gideon Bible. In Peru, Guillermo Zapata, was saved after receiving a Gideon Bible. He ministered in the midst of a witchcraft strong hold, and eventually shared the plan of salvation with a notorious warlock. He, and his whole family were saved.
The Gideons place Bibles in hotel rooms, hospitals, nursing homes, crises centers, doctor’s offices, colleges, with police officers, fire fighters, and those in the armed forces. The Gideons don’t have as much access into the public schools, so they offer their “Life Book” now that students can share with their classmates. The Gideons will continue to leave the word of God wherever they go in order to let it accomplish what it is meant to accomplish, and to let God’s work perform its miracles.
“So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I send it” (Isaiah 55:11).
The Gideons are in 200 countries, territories, and provinces: with Bibles in 109 languages. Asia, and particularly India, is now open to the Gideons.
Any donations to the Gideons is spent solely on the distribution of Bibles. What they need the most is prayer.
“Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; Withal prayer also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ …” (Colossians 4:2-3).
The Gideons will be distributing New Testaments at NSU when classes begin. Pray for their work to continue strong.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Jesus Christ is the central point in our religion. He is the savior of the world. Because of that, he has set a way for his children to receive his word. For the Church of Jesus Christ we believe in two books, "We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God," (Articles of Faith).
The Book of Mormon is so important to us because it was prophesied about in the Bible a few times, which testified of its importance in these latter-days. The book is the keystone of our religion. We believe in it because of the truthfulness of the words that are written in it. Throughout the world, the members of our church have a testimony of the book.
It tells of the story of a family that were commanded to flee Jerusalem in 600 B.C. That family made there way to the present day America.
It truly testifies of Gods dealings with his people. It teaches about how we can come to know God and how to come closer to him through his commandments.
The Book of Mormon also goes hand-in-hand with the Bible – both backing each other up by testifying of Christ. If you want to take up the challenge of how the Book of Mormon is compared to the Bible, we invite you to reach out to local missionaries. "I told the brethren that the Book of Mormon was the most correct of any book on earth, and the keystone of our religion, and a man would get nearer to God by abiding by its precepts, than by any other book," Joseph Smith.
Elder Chance Sleight
First Apostolic Church
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, July 25.
"Enoch - Pleasing God", was taken from Hebrews 11:5-6, Genesis 5:22-24, Acts 2:38, and Jude 14-25.
The greatest testimony of Enoch was the life that he lived. It became a prophecy of things to come. His life told of his desire to please God above all else that he might one day abide in the presence of the Lord.
Those of us today show, by our faithfulness to the house of God, our separation from the world, and holy living, that our desire is to please God and dwell with him eternally.
The days in which Enoch lived were similar to today's world – people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, ignoring the sanctity of marriage as God had ordained it to be. In spite of the fact that Noah preached to these people for one hundred and twenty years that they must repent and serve God or they would be destroyed, the flood still took them by surprise. They could not be stirred.
Enoch's life among a wicked and perverse generation of people stood out as a witness. It shows us today that there is no situation in which we cannot live for God. He will see us through every circumstance to victory. Jude warned us of this hour in which the saints must contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints, standing on the solid foundation of the gospel of salvation that Peter preached on the day of pentecost – repent, be baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Jude also warned of ungodly men who have crept in among the saints, who have distorted the word of God to suit themselves. He told of those who failed to believe God and those who have put themselves in a position that God did not sanction. Some have impure practices and call themselves Christians, while others offer up sacrifices, as Cain did, that are not acceptable to God.
We cannot pray around sin – we must repent of sin to draw closer to God. The saints of God must, more than ever before, watch and pray as the spirits of disrespect, deception, and rebellion creep in among us. Above all else, we must be saved.
Visit any time, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
Have you ever thought that your life would go one way and then it completely made a turn to go the opposite direction? Maybe it was a career path that you were heading toward and then found yourself doing something totally different than what you had set your heart on. Maybe you had plans to be married and have a family and a nice home by the time you were 30, maybe you saved and saved to start that “dream business” or travel the world, but the money you saved ended up going toward something else. Things are supposed to go the way we plan them, aren’t they? Reality is, they don’t always go the way we think or plan that they will go.
Most of us have many detours in life, change isn’t something we ask for a lot of times and it usually isn’t on our time-line. But in the end if we are seeking God’s plan and purpose for our lives we see the change was God’s design for us and his plan and purpose always prevails. The thing that is hard for us to understand, is that we need detours and for our plans to change to grow and to take us where God wants us to be. If it doesn’t look the way we thought it would, that’s alright, because God knows the bigger plan when we don’t see it. Thank Goodness! God is God and detours may get us to look at him and his purpose for our lives. He sees the whole picture and he knows our whole story and our entire future. His loving purpose for us always prevails and we can completely trust him. Even when our plans derail, He is in control, he is always good and his plans for us are always greater than ours.
He knows what is down the road and we can be assured and trust that he wants the very best for us.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Wow. August, already! Our morning services opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 60 in attendance. The devotional was read from St. John 21:15-19, and the first song, "Glory To His Name.”
Dwight Rhodes celebrates a birthday this week. We have quite a few on the get well list: Bud Moss, Ava Shelly, Shelly Shankles, Helen Johnson, Doug Maag, Brian and Raylene Bielli, and Raylene's son.
There will be a "discount" vet clinic held at the Peggs Community Center this Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. Fees will be discounted from the normal for exams, vaccinations, and such. Surprises will be given out to children that accompany their pets. The food pantry distribution will be Wednesday Aug. 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – a back to school fellowship lock-in Friday Aug. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. The lock-in is for kids only, but the fellowship and food is for all ages. There will be a group from Nutura Church joining us. Brother Rex's eldest daughter is the pastor's wife, and will be chaperoning that group. Also on the 13, The Chuck Wagon Gang will be at the Mt. Zion church in Pryor; service and singing to begin at 7 p.m.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this first Sunday, and based his message on the Psalm 34, focusing on "In God we trust.” Just a few of the verses here: 1. I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth. 4. I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. 9. O fear the Lord, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him. 14. Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it. 22. The Lord redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate.
These 22 verses in this psalm illustrate the peace, strength, and safety available to those who truly trust in God. We're all still human, and therefore sinners, but God is always available to those that love him and have welcomed him into our hearts and lives. When this particular psalm was penned, King David was have quite a lot of trouble from Abimelech, and so trusted in the Lord, that Abimelech left the area.
Keep focusing on the word “trust," it is such an ill-used concept these days to the point people don't even trust each other, let alone the creator of all things. Open your heart, clear your mind, get rid of your suspicions, and remember, it's even on our printed money - "In God We Trust.” Stop running around in circles and do it! Trust God.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Rd. The 7th annual Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine/ Spaghetti Dinner will be held Saturday August 21, from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 214-215-8306. Admission is free to visit and talk with the vehicle owners. Enjoy an evening with the Cookson community. Raffles will be held. There will be a jeep corral. Donations are appreciated for the spaghetti dinner. Proceeds will go to the CVFD and local church ministries.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel continued her message from the book of Ephesians. Scripture readings were from Psalm 51 and Ephesians 4:1-16. Chapter 4 shifted from part 1 to part 2. Chapter 4 is the beginning of a powerful sermon on living as a Christian in a broken world. The sermon is launched with these words. "I, therefore, the prisoner in the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called.”
There are choices to be made in how you live out your faith. Paul, as a prisoner, invites you into a new way of living. As a captive, he wants to show you how to be free. Living a worthy life is a gift. Salvation, new life, freedom and forgiveness is a gift. Live as though you are loved, forgiven, and as if you more valuable than you can imagine, because you are.
In part one, you are reminded that everything you do is a response. A response to God's love, to his amazing grace, and to his offer of salvation, to God's gifts for you. Grace is a gift from God. All that you do as a Christian, as a follower comes only after you are set free to love. Live a life worthy of the calling that comes from Christ's sacrifice. By the gifts of God you are free to be all that Christ calls you to be.
You are to be humble, gentle, patient and loving. Life looks humility and gentleness with patience, bearing with one another in love, making every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. Culture teaches you to ask "what's in it for me?" Scripture reminds you that this question is not yours to ask. It is not to be your purpose of focus. The purpose of patience as with any gift of the Spirit is to build up the body. You need a patient love that enables you to bear with one another.
Second, the goal of patience is unity. Your faith is unity: One Lord, one faith, and one baptism. Christian living is a way to build up community. Being patient is not just tolerating others but also loving them. Patience is trusting that by God's Spirit you are not from the kingdom and that what you do is share this vision, this hope.
Cindy Ballew
