VIAN - The Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters will be hosting their 13th Quilts of Past & Present Quilt Show Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show will be held in the church family center at 451558 E. 0980 Road, Vian, Oklahoma, at seven miles north of Vian on State Highway 82.
Admission to the show is $5 per person. There will be quilts on display crafted by local quilters of all skill levels. Ribbons will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each category. National award-winning quilt artist, Betty Kent New, will present a trunk show both days of the show.
This year's vendors include: A Stitching Good Time, Coody Creek Quilting, Cawhorn Corner Creations, Central Sewing Center, Circle H Creations, Country Quilts, Cuttin' Up Quilt Studio, Jolly Jacks Embroidery, Kelly's Soaps, Quilting Sisters & Mercantile, LLC, Thelma & Marie, Thimbles N' Thread Quilt Shop, and Thread Play Quilt Shoppe.
Lunch will be available each day featuring chicken salad sandwiches, soup, homemade desserts, and soft-serve ice cream. For more information, follow @quiltsofpastpresent on Facebook or email blackgumquiltshow@yahoo.com.
