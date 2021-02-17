HULBERT - The Clear Creek Abbey Work Day is an annual event when hundreds of laymen and laywomen lend a hand to help the monks build for the future. This year's event is set for Saturday, March 6, at 5804 W. Monastery Road.
For over a decade, people from across the country have come together to work, and help the monks.
The day will begin with a Low Mass at the abbey between 6:35-6:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 7:30, and registration will begin at 8, both in St. Martha's Guest House.
The work will take place 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with lunch at noon. Vespers will be held at 6 p.m. in the abbey.
Specialty needs include: chainsaws; tools for clearing and weeding; and heavy equipment, such as tractors, bulldozers, backhoes, and more.
Volunteers and group leaders should register for the event as soon as possible so work tasks and schedules can be made.
Large groups should contact send an email in advance to bianchi.chad@gmail.com.
All men may spend the night Friday or Saturday. As in the past, there are several different sleeping arrangements.
Men and boys may use the old cells and the old chapter room as guest rooms on a first-come, first-served basis. Camping for men and boys is also allowed and encouraged on the property during work day. Smaller RVs are permitted.
Women and children may contact Mary Francis Sulzen at sulzenlocustgrove@hotmail.com to stay at St. Martha's Guest House.
To register as a group or individual, visit www.abbeyworkday.com.
