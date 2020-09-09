“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future'” (Jeremiah 29:11, New International Version).
It’s been an interesting few weeks. My brother Rudy Bob continues his journey. The other day, I asked Rudy Bob about his relationship with God and Jesus. He said he prayed every night.
I then asked if he was going to heaven, and he said, “I hope so.” There was hesitancy, like he wasn’t sure. Sadly, this is an answer many give. I told him he can be sure he’s heaven-bound by praying a simple salvation prayer like this (which he did): “Jesus, I ask you to come into my heart now. I accept you as my Savior and Lord. I repent, turn around, from all I’ve done wrong. Help me to live a Christian life.”
I then told him he has an assurance of heaven, that he is forgiven of all past, present, and future sins as long as he lives a repentant life. I got him a large-print Bible, and I talked to him about the importance of attending church, which he plans to do in the future.
I’ve had to repent several times lately. Oh, I can “excuse” some of my behavior – but it’s not good to do so. If I blow it, regardless of my “stress,” I need to ask God to forgive me, according to 1 John 1:9 New King James Version: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Actually, when I’m “stressed out,” I’m not trusting God like I should. So, my journey continues, too.
Rudy Bob will have had his socket-cleaning-out surgery by the time this is printed. Within a few weeks, he’ll be fitted with a glass eye. He’s nervous about the surgery. He’s never had anesthesia and didn’t even lose consciousness when he accidentally shot his eye.
We’re all on a journey, which is made so much better and easier when we know God is with us. God gives us a future with hope.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
