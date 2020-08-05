We have a beautiful August morning as I write to you. A cool breeze and floating clouds fill the sky. Our spirits are lifted by such a beautiful scene and what we feel as the cool air hints of an early fall season.
The Scripture verses in Philippians 4:8-9 seem appropriate. Brother Paul writes: "Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things…and the God of peace shall be with you" (King James Version).
In past columns, I referred to the books written by my late husband and myself, titled, "Hell and Destruction," first and second editions; they are currently available at Tahlequah City Library and NSU library. In the last chapter of this work, The World in Chaos, we describe a time that comes before Jesus Christ sets up his 1,000-year reign on this earth. Beloved, we are now walking out what was biblically foretold in Scripture. We now live in a world filled with chaos. For me, personally, I find the COVID-19 virus is a "monster" to address. It has impacted our way of life on every level. All of us are finding new ways to cope with our current, unpleasant pressures.
Facebook has come to be a new activity for me over the past year. I find there are many uplifting messages for me on Facebook. Since I am facing the uncertainties of major surgery this month, along with our current distractions, I find blessings on Facebook from the churches from which I subscribe, and from other Christian friends.
A particular blessing for me through encouraging words from a church Facebook page gave this Scripture, 2 Corinthians 12:9-10: "And, he said unto me, 'My grace is sufficient for thee; for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore, I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake, for when I am weak, then am I strong"' (KJV).
Beloved in Christ, the Word of God must be our focus if we wish to remain in victory over all the uncertainties of life. Philippians 4:13 says: "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me" (KJV). Then in Romans 8:28, we are told, "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose."
My brothers and sisters, we are told in the next verse of Romans 8:29, that we are predestined to be conformed into the image of God's Son, Jesus the Christ.
God is a sovereign God, and everything is in his hands. How grateful we are! He is a God of perfect love and holiness. He is the image taking place in our lives through our trails, sufferings, tribulations and challenges in our world in which we live.
Many blessings to you in your personal walk with our Lord Jesus. The Aaronic Blessing is in Numbers 6:24-26: "The Lord bless thee and keep thee; The Lord make his face shine upon thee; and be gracious unto thee. The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee and give thee peace." Maranatha, Oh, Lord, come!
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
