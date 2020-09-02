It is time for another column on faith, and I am awed related to all I have learned in one month.
Last month, I shared I was scheduled for surgery. I felt overwhelmed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the changes going on in my personal life related to the virus. I am rejoicing that I can share with our readers that the past 30 days have been a journey I will not forget. It is one I will treasure because of the testimony of the prayers of the saints spoken by so many on my behalf.
The morning of my arrival for surgery, it appeared the admission process went without incident. All was running smoothly. It was during the waiting time before going into the surgery suite that the supernatural began to take place for me.
Alone, in that room, I was offered the TV. For some reason for a person of faith, the TV was not my answer at such a time. I chose to pray. I knew there was a risk. I may not leave that hospital alive and I had been diligent to prepare for that possibility in the days prior to my surgery. I was amazed how every detail began falling into its proper place. It just seemed like it could not have gone more smoothly for me, resolving many details in my life and preparing to leave all behind to enter my eternal home. It was grace, my beloved. It was the grace of God Almighty.
I have heard of this experience I am about to share with you, but I had not known such an event before this month. My surgeon was delayed, and I was lying in a bed alone, waiting for my surgical procedure. My personal life began to pass before my eyes like a movie screen – from my earliest memory until that moment in the hospital. I was aware of the power of Almighty God’s saving grace that had kept my life until that day. I saw how God has intervened in my life over and over for my safety. My dear friends, an experience like this changes a person’s life.
My surgeon said to me after my surgery that my surgery went very well. I responded to him, “It was because of prayer.” I also shared how our Lord impressed on me that the surgery just completed in my back, which appeared like a bridge in the X-ray, was my miracle for which I had been praying. Such a procedure could not be done with out the revelation knowledge of God, the expertise and technology given by a loving God. My surgeon thanked me for sharing my thoughts with him. He said it meant a great deal to him.
The morning I woke up in my own bed, Jesus quickened to me this Word. Philippians 4:8 NIV: "Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things."
Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you. Maranatha, oh Lord, come.
Sharon Marie Mays in an author, Bible teacher, and official volunteer at Cherokee Elder Care.
