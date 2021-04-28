Cookson United Methodist Church is celebrating its 75th year.
A light supper and a presentation about the history of Cookson UMC will be held on Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. Everyone interested is welcome to attend. Former ministers, congregation members and families are encouraged to share their joys, stories or pictures of serving at Cookson UMC.
Stories and history from the first service Easter Sunday morning, 1946 to the present, is appreciated. Information can be emailed to cindyballew@gmail.com or mailed to Cindy at P.O. Box 71 Cookson, OK 74427 before Saturday, May 8.
