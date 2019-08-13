According to local attendees, the recent Regional Aglow Conference in Dallas was fun and packed with excitement. Attendees heard internationally known prophet Chuck Pierce, CEO Jane Hansen Hoyt, and others give direction for the future.
This month's Aglow meeting will feature recaps of the event given by former president Peggy Coop and current president Tess Courtney. It all starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a potluck supper, then praise music by Linda House and Nolajeanne Baird, at New Life North, 107 W. Mission Ave.
Area residents are invited to hear what God is doing and meet some new friends. Men, women and teens are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.