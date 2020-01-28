The monthly benefit taco sale at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., is set for Thursday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A meal of one Indian taco, a dessert and drink will be $8 per person. Deliveries are available for orders of three or more to the same address. A canned soda will be included in the delivery. Call 918-772-5055 to order ahead of time or for delivery.
Each Sunday, D.D. Etchieson has Sunday school at 10 a.m., and worship service at 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.