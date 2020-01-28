The monthly benefit taco sale at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., is set for Thursday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A meal of one Indian taco, a dessert and drink will be $8 per person. Deliveries are available for orders of three or more to the same address. A canned soda will be included in the delivery. Call 918-772-5055 to order ahead of time or for delivery.

Each Sunday, D.D. Etchieson has Sunday school at 10 a.m., and worship service at 11.

