D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca, will have its monthly Indian taco sale on Aug. 1.
Serving will begin at 11 a.m.
The cost of the lunch is $8 per person, and includes choice of drink and dessert.
To-go orders are always available, and deliveries are offered if three or more orders go to the same location.
Pastor Judy Deere invites everyone to the fellowship meal fundraiser. Proceeds will help to promote the ministry of the church and operating expenses of the church.
Volunteers recently held Vacation Bible School for area youth and adults, beginning with an evening meal served.
Current plans are to participate in the weekly Feed My Sheep meal, held at the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church held every Thursday evening in the FUMC activity room. Volunteers will also work the concession at the annual Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Show, to be held at the Tahlequah Community Building on Aug. 23-24.
The D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church phone number is 918-772-5055.
