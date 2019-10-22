PROCTOR [mdash] age 82. Cowboy. Died October 19th in Proctor, OK. Graveside services October 23rd at 10:00am at Pumpkin Center. Visitation October 22nd from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at Reed-Culver and Home visitation will began at 5:00pm.
COLCORD [mdash] age 58. Cherokee Casino Hotel Guest Services. Died Friday, October 18th, 2019 in Colcord, OK. Services October 22nd, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 21st, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 74. Social Worker. Died Thursday, October 17th, 2019 in Park Hill, OK. Funeral services Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Park Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.