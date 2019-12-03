D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., will be holding two fundraisers this week.
The monthly Indian taco sale will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The cost for an Indian taco, dessert and drink is $8. Call-in orders will be accepted. Call 918-772-5055. Deliveries will be made on orders of three or more to the same address, and the meal will include a canned soft drink.
A pancake breakfast will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 7-11 a.m. The meal includes pancakes, sausage or bacon, biscuit and gravy, and coffee or orange juice for $6. A kid's meal will be $3 and will include one pancake, one meat, and orange juice. Proceeds will go to support heating the original sanctuary as a place for the homeless to stay warm overnight. Normally the heat is not turned on in the building.
