On Thursday, Feb. 10, the D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church will hold an Indian taco sale at 1 p.m. at 412 Seneca St.

The church will sell meals for $10, which includes an Indian taco, dessert, and a drink. The sale will include both dine-in and carry-out. For information, call 918-772-5055. The monthly fundraiser will pay for the church's utilities.

The taco sale was slated for Feb. 3, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

