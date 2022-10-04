The D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church will be hosting an Indian taco sale from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The sale will take place at 412 W. Seneca St. Individuals can buy a meal for $10, which will include an Indian taco, dessert, and a drink. Participants will have the option to dine-in or carry-out. The monthly fundraiser will be used to pay the church's utilities.
For more information, call 918-772-5055
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.