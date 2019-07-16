TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dr. Danny Lee Minor the son of Herbert Olen and Imol Irene (Bowen) Minor was born August 25, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas and departed this life on July 13, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma at the age of 75 years, 10 months and 18 days. Dr. Minor enjoyed life and it was said of Danny…
HULBERT [mdash] Rick passed this life on 7-13-19. He requested no services. Rick donated his body to the OU Medical School. Remember Rick by donating to a favorite charity, or performing a random act of kindness.
HAYS [mdash] Daniel Hutchison, 73, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, died July 8, 2019, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. Mr. Hutchison was born September 20, 1945, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Marvin and Eugenia Hutchison. He graduated from Silver City High School and continued his education at the Un…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.