Doctor to deliver pastoral message on COVID-19 experience

The First Presbyterian Church will be holding a special service this Sunday, June 26. It will be a service of healing and thankfulness. There will be a Laying on of Hands in gratitude for restored health of COVID-19 patients in Tahlequah and around the world.
Bob McQuitty will be delivering the message. He is the survivor of a COVID-19 near-death experience during the last week of January of this year.
He was in three different hospitals during his recovery: Northeastern Health System, Cornerstone Hospital in Muskogee, and St. John Rehabilitation Hospital in Broken Arrow.
He is still recovering. All those who prayed for him during his hospital stays, as well as any who were not aware of his illness, are especially invited.
