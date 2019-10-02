Elm Tree Baptist Church members are feeling blessed, and hosting visitors and a Cherokee Language Class.
During a recent morning worship service, a new convert was baptized and two people re-committed.
Ethnos 360 Missionaries, formally New Tribes Missionaries, will be at Elm Tree for the next six weeks. The church will begin Thursday night studies on different religions and cult groups. The studies begin Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., and the instructors will be Brother Rick Matthews, Elizabeth Bird, and Pastor D.J. McCarter.
THe Cherokee Language Classes begin Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. with instructor McCarter. Anyone who has a desire to learn the language is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 918-506-1242.
