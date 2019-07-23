Elm Tree Baptist Church will sponsor a seminar on how to obtain college scholarship funds on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Elm Tree is on North Bliss Avenue and East Crafton Street, north of Danny's Muffler and Tire Shop.
The seminar is free to the public.
"Mr. Rick Matthews will be our instructor and he is very knowledgeable about obtaining scholarships, if you have family members planning to go to college," said Pastor D.J. McCarter. "Or, if you are in college, I am sure you will go away enlightened and it will be of help to you."
For more information, call 918-506-1242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.