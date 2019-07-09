The monthly Indian taco lunch at the D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., is set for Thursday, July 11. Serving begins at 11 a.m.
Pastor Judy Aaron invites everyone to have a long lunch break in the air conditioned building and share fellowship with friends in the Tahlequah community.
The cost of the lunch is $8 per person, and that includes a dessert and drink. To-go orders are available, and deliveries can be made to an address placing five or more orders.
The church phone number is 918-772-5055 and will be answered on Thursday morning. For more information about the church and-or the fundraiser lunch, call Faye Morrison at 918-207-5067.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.