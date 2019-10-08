The public is welcome to come and celebrate the reopening of Faith Chapel, on the Moody turn-off on 82-A. A dedication service is set for Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Faith Chapel is a landmark three miles north of Tahlequah on State Highway 82. It was established in 1938 by Rev. Colvin, and it is on a 2-acre corner of what is known as Happy Hill.
Throughout the years, many pastors have come and gone. The name was changed to Family of Faith. Earlier this year, the doors were closed. This left the people and a pastor without a building, but still wanting and needing a place to worship. During this time, this group of about 40 members did not have a name or a building. Calvary Assembly of God offered their church for services at 2 p.m. on Sundays, and 7 p.m. on Thursday.
When the former Faith Chapel was put on the market, the people began to pray, hoping for a miracle and to find out God's will. After two months, the members and Pastor Johnny Horn bought Family of Faith Church. The name of the church will be restored to Faith Chapel, and it will be nondenominational, nonincorporated church.
"We are so excited and thankful for what God has done. We have a great vision and a great work ahead," said Horn. He quoted from Joel 2:25: "And I will restore you to the years that the locust hath eaten..." "In our case it was months. You see, Satan comes to steal and to destroy, but God comes to restore and give life," said Horn. "We are expecting mighty miracles of healing, miracles of deliverance, and a great restoration of the church and the community."
Sunday school starts at 10 a.m., and worship begins at 11. Sunday night service is at 6 p.m., and Wednesday service begins at 7. When another building is ready, there will be a Children's Church on Sunday mornings and Youth Ministries on Wednesday nights.
