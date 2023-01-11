Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Brandy Donatelli.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought part two of “The coming of the Holy Spirit" from Acts 2:2-13. On Sunday, Jan. 1 we learned that the Holy Spirit came and baptized. On Sunday, Jan. 8 we concluded with the Holy Spirit filled and empowered.
Acts 1:8: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth”.
We are baptized in the Holy Spirit when we are saved. We are filled moment by moment with the Holy Spirit of God to minister and serve effectively.
Ephesians 5:18: “And be not drunk with wine wherein is excess, but be filled with the Spirit”.
Acts 4:31: “And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness.”
Acts 9:17: “And Ananias went his way, and entered into the house; and putting his hands on him said, Brother Saul, the Lord, even Jesus, that appeared unto thee in the way as thou camest, hath sent me, that thou mightest receive thy sight, and be filled with the Holy Ghost.”
We are filled and empowered by the Holy Spirit. What difference does it make?
1 Corinthians 2:12-13: “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.
Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual.”
The baptism of the Spirit means, I belong to God’s body forever. The fullness of God’s spirit means, my body belongs to God. Ephesians 4:1-6.
The Spirit spoke. In Acts 2:5-13, believers were praising God. They were from 15 different geographical locations and heard God being praised in their own language so they understood.
Pentecost reversed the curse of Babel. Genesis 11:1-9: where the nations were confused, divided, and scattered because they exalted man. At Pentecost they were brought together, united, and exalting God.
The church in Acts had the power to be a witness in expanding God’s truth. The command has not changed, we are to witness and minister by the power of the Holy Spirit of God, will we be truly faithful to do this.
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel with people you know. Pray for those who are grieving or sick. Keep praying for our leaders. Pray for our children, schools, and communities. Pray fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
The Sunday, Jan. 8 worship service included the congregation reading and joining in the John Wesley's Covenant. Pastor Velma Carriaga encouraged everyone to not only take this covenant to heart, but also in word and writing. In reverence, lay this covenant before the Lord as your act and deed. Then sign it and keep the copy as a reminder throughout this year during your doubts and temptations.
Pastor Velma invites everyone to come as you are and begin or continue the habit of attending worship every Sunday this new year. Scripture readings included: 2 Chronicles 34: 29-33, Renewal of the Covenant; Jeremiah 31: 31-34, New Covenant; 1 Peter 1, A Call to Holy Living; and John 15:1-8, Jesus is the True Vine. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
All area residents are invited to share the gift of life by giving or telling others about this drive. The Cookson community blood drive will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1:30-5 p.m. in the fellowship hall. To schedule an appointment contact Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org. All donors will receive their choice of a limited edition of a long sleeve t-shirt.
A Fifth Sunday potluck will be held following worship on Jan. 31. This is also a new member celebration. Cookson UMC was blessed to have Dale Garrett and Mary Lee Brown join the church Sunday, Jan. 8.
Jan. 8 was the first Sunday after the Epiphany. Remember to enter to worship and depart to serve.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday, Jan. 8. "The Reluctant Preacher," was taken from Matthew 12:41 and Jonah 1:1-3; 3:1-10. God calls all men to repentance for he is not willing that any should perish. Those who obey the call of God on their lives will be placed where the Lord can use them in his work. All those who have repented, been baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and filled with the Holy Ghost are called. Not all are called to preach, evangelize, teach, or to be prophets or apostles. But we are all called of God to be witnesses.
Jonah, a prophet of God, had been used of God many times before he was told to go to Ninevah. Rather than obey the Lord by traveling the 35 miles to preach repentance to the people of Ninevah, Jonah fled to Joppa and boarded a ship headed for Tarsus in Spain – 2,000 miles away. Too many people today will go to great lengths to avoid obeying God and will find themselves in serious trouble. Like Jonah, they fail to think through the price of their disobedience. Jonah began a series of actions that took him down. First, he went down to Joppa. Next, he went down to the seashore. Then he went down into a ship, all the while getting farther and farther from God.
When we fail to do what God asks, we are disobedient and rebellious toward God. Just as things happen at a fast pace in our everyday lives in this day and hour, so do spiritual things take place rapidly. The first step away from God leads us down quickly. When we allow the Lord to lead us, he will never lead us into anything that is contrary to his word. He placed pastors over his flock, and we are to obey them who have the rule over us, for they watch for our souls.
Jonah was so far from God that he went to sleep in the bottom of the ship, failing to realize a great storm tossed the ship about. The sailors went to Jonah to cast lots and found it was him causing the problems because he was running from God. As soon as he was cast overboard, the storm abated. A great fish, prepared by the Lord, swallowed Jonah. While he was in the belly of the fish, he repented and told God he would pay the vow he had vowed to do.
If we do not watch and pray, we too, can get out of touch with God. There is a people who have gone so far from God that he has sent a strong delusion to them that they might believe a lie and be damned. The devil will use signs and lying wonders to deceive people. Many will be deceived in holiness, in righteousness, and they will fail to have a love for the truth.
We must be vigilant in our walk with God, watching and praying always, for our souls hang in the balance.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Jan. 8 were opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 51 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Mark 1:1-11, and the first song "I'll Fly Away." We had 64 people for worship service.
Happy wedding anniversary to David and Michelle Fisher, and Bobby and Patty Cole. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Joan and Solly Littledave, Nancy Hill, and Georgie Weaver.
Our annual conference was Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., the food pantry is Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Services will be held at the Heritage Assisted Living Center on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m., and the third Sunday of each month thereafter. The senior luncheon is Thursday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m.-noon.
Brother Rex based his message on Romans 10:9-13, and entitled it "The road we're on." References were also made to Luke 15, the prodigal son, and Luke 24, the road to Emmaus. The path we take in life has been spoken of for several weeks now, but it is important to all of us to recognize that one we are on life's roadway, two we sometimes get off track a bit, and occasionally quite a lot, and three there is always a way back as long as we have breath in our bodies.
We stress quite often the need for repentance and salvation in order to live a life for Christ. The definition of repentance is simply this: a change of mind, heart, and direction. Once helps you find salvation and forgiveness of sin. Daily helps keep you that way. Being human, we're going to mess up frequently, knowingly or not. Our entrance and residence in heaven with our creator and God depends on cleansing our hearts, each and every day.
We never know when we'll take that last breath. I'd much rather wake up in heaven than the alternative. Again, something to think deeply about. It is your life, soul, and eternity at stake.
Kay Cordray
