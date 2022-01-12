Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Pam Coleman.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “God’s unique book.”
“The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.
"The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes.
"The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous all together.
"More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb.
"Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward” (Psalm 19:7-11).
In history, no other book can be compared to the Bible. The Bible is from God. It is vital in our spiritual pilgrimage from earth to eternity. God directed frail human beings by his Holy Spirit to write it. From Genesis to Revelation, his book tells of events that really happened.
The word of God is perfect, powerful, and purposeful. It is wisdom and guides us in all things. It helps us and keeps us, pointing us always back to God.
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105).
The Bible is our pleasure for we want joy and seek happiness.
“Thy words were found, and I did eat them, and thy word was unto me joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O Lord God of hosts” (Jeremiah 15:16).
God’s word was eaten and put inside the prophet’s heart (Acts 8:26-39).
God’s word is permanent, enduring.
“For ever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalm 119:89).
God’s word is priceless, palatable, protective and profitable. Dangers of immorality are real. We can have protection and God’s reward.
“And he said unto them, Take heed and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12:15) (Proverbs 23:29-30).
A renewed commitment to read and obey God’s word is good for us all. God is a great God and his book is a great book. It has gotten us through times past, it prepares us for where we are now; and it will prepare us for things to come so we can go forward preparing others when we share God’s word.
Pray for opportunities to share how Jesus saves. Pray for the Pippin and Rozell families at this difficult time. Pray for our nation, our schools, our military personnel along with their families. Pray for our children, our churches, and our communities. Pray fervently and frequently for each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Our services began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 64 in attendance today. The devotional was read from Ezekiel 18:1-20, and the first song was "Nothing But The Blood."
Joan Littledave celebrates a birthday this week; David and Michelle Fisher as well as Bobby and Patty Cole celebrate wedding anniversaries. We have quite a list for get-well prayer requests: Joe Hill, Vickie Beaver, Dwayne Hendrickson, Justin Hendrickson, Geordi Weaver, Brett Corlett, Brian Shelley and Sarah Shelley; always keeping those mentioned on our prayer chain in mind and in prayer.
Our annual conference will have been held by print time, as well as our food pantry distribution, but the senior lunch will be held on Jan. 20, and the youth are having an open gym night Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. with adults invited also.
There will be a benefit held on Feb. 24 at the Tahlequah Community Center for the Williams family, two of whom were badly injured in a head-on collision. From what we're hearing, there'll be barbeque and other foods for sale and an auction with all proceeds going to the family. We'll pass on more information as we get it.
Brother Rex took his message today from John 15:7-11 and Nehemiah 8:10, speaking of our strength in the joy of the Lord God. The passages from John are from a parable told by Jesus, illustrating the gift of and proper use of the "talents" given to us by God. The larger the gift, the more return is expected of the talent.
Proper use of our talents, our "jobs, if you will, for God is important for our well-being. If God is happy with us, the happier and stronger we'll be. And, we'll be more apt to continue our work, always seeking to do more for our God. Even the apostle Paul speaks of different gifts or talents given to us upon our salvation and receiving of the Holy Spirit. Some preach, some teach, some sing, play music, serve others, some witness both verbally and otherwise.
We won't always have super good days; we won't always be able to get the good news across to others not willing to listen, but we can't stop. We must go on until we're called home. We will be required to give an account of how we used that which was given to the glory of God.
Just an aside here; there are several churches that are not having Sunday evening services. This is an open invitation to attend Peggs Community each Sunday night, if you feel the desire for an evening service. We begin at 6 p.m. with prayer, then singing, testimony and prayer service, and then the message of the evening. Not asking you to quit going to your home church, just come join us if you want.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation welcome you and your family to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship services meet at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. with fellowship, coffee and snacks preceding the Sunday school. A new year has begun with new beginnings and new habits will be formed.
The first Sunday, Jan. 2 was cancelled due to cold weather. Jan. 6 was the last day of Christmas, the Day of Epiphany. Everyone was eager to meet again last Sunday to celebrate the Baptism of the Lord Sunday. Jesus is revealed as God's Son.
Pastor Rachel led the service including renewing of your baptism vows. Scripture readings were Psalm 29, Isaiah 43: 1-7, and Luke 3: 15-17, 21-22. Jesus came to the Jordan River to be baptized as an act of solidarity with a world of sinners. People formed lines in hopes of new beginnings and a return to God, Jesus joined them.
Jesus identified with all people. Jesus carries the brokenness of this hurting world all the way to the cross. After his baptism, Jesus prays. The Holy Spirit will encourage him all the way, even when the way becomes difficult. Do you, does the church depend on the Holy Spirit for a connection to God for special stamina to go into the world and make a difference in people's lives as Christians? God gives positive words of affirmation just for being, "You are my Son, the Beloved, with you I am well pleased." God loves you!
You are called to identify with all people. You are called to depend upon God in prayer for the strength to live and to love. You are called to hear the affirming words of God as the source of your calling, your purpose in life and the source of the most enduring joys of life. These are the blessings of your life together in Christ as the church. Beloved walk in the light of Christ always.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
"Jacob - The Worshipper" was taken from Hebrews 11:21 and Genesis 48:1-5, 12-20. There are many things that can be named that caused God to love Jacob and hate Esau. As a conniver, Jacob would manipulate circumstances until he was able to get what he wanted. He, and his brother, Esau, were both intelligent men. They were both raised by the same parents and had the same living conditions, yet Jacob was loved by God, and Esau was not.
Esau, being an impatient man, did not want to wait for anything that he thought he needed. His was an attitude of instant gratification, as is seen in the way that he sold his birthright to Jacob for a bowl of pottage. Because of his attitude and selfishness, God saw that he would not be a fit candidate to wait for the promise that he should be the father of many nations - and that the Savior of the world would be born through his lineage.
Thus, the blessing fell to Jacob, not as God would have seen to it in the way that he planned, for Rebekah and Jacob deceived his father, Isaac, into giving the blessing to him as the firstborn. Esau was devastated when he realized the price he had to pay for his indifference toward his birthright.
We are admonished to take heed to the lesson that Esau learned and guard our spiritual birthright with all diligence. The Lord is soon to come for his bride and all who disregard their spiritual birthright will be left behind.
Esau, as firstborn, represented the flesh, or worldly nature, of man, while Jacob, as second-born, the spiritual side. He was a worshipper of God. Likewise, our natural birth is into sin, but our second birth is spiritual as we are born into the kingdom of God.
Jacob connived to obtain a birthright that was not rightly his. We obtain an inheritance we do not deserve when we are born again of the water and of the spirit, by repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Even though Jacob obtained the birthright, he paid the consequences for his actions as he was forced to live in exile for many years.
If we fail to consider God's will in our lives, the cost can be much greater. We will spend eternity lost and separated from God, rather than dwelling in his presence forever.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Secluded upon a beautiful mountainside lays a cozy cabin. This humble abode overlooks the entire valley below granting the owner a breathtaking view. However, there once lay a bothersome boulder, too big to move, which blocked the view of the valley down below.
While praying one morning the man received a knock at the door. He answered and was greeted by Jesus Christ. "I have a work for thee my friend," Jesus shared. Christ directed their gaze to the immense boulder blocking the cabins view of the valley, "Every day I want thee to push on this boulder, do so and thou shalt be blessed."
Every morning for the next year the cabin owner faithfully pushed on the boulder with all his might despite not seeing even an inch of movement. While pushing one morning Satan approached and discouraged him saying, "No matter how hard you push you will never move this boulder, there's no point in trying." The next day, the man skipped his assignment to go push on the boulder.
Jesus Christ appeared at the door and asked why the man had forgone his duty. The man replied that he wasn't able to move the boulder. Christ replied, "My friend, I didn't ask that ye move the boulder, but that ye push on it. Behold, thou hast grown in patience, persistence, and faith because of this large task. Now together with my strength and your faith in me we shall move this boulder." They straightway went out, and together they moved the boulder, revealing a marvelous view for the cabin to the valley below.
Ponder this story. This example shows that trials are not always removed for convenience, and that God blesses his children in unexpected ways. Be faithful, look for the unexpected blessings, trust in God's timing.
Elder Chandler Murphy
