Peggs Community Church
Our morning service Jan. 10 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was taken from Luke 4:1-15 and the first song, "He Whispers Sweet Peace to Me." We had 37 in attendance today.
We were really glad to see Solly and Joan Littledave back in church today; they've been out for several weeks due to illnesses, but they're all better now. Joan contributed her birthday money this week, also. We remind you to continue to pray for those on our prayer chain requests.
Although the events will be over by press time, our annual business meeting and elections was held Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., and the food pantry on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The senior lunch will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, curbside service only. No word on the menu as yet.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture found in Ezekiel 34:1-10 and following verses. It begins, "And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Son of man, prophesy against the shepherds of Israel, prophesy, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God unto the shepherds: Woe be to the shepherds of Israel that do feed themselves! should not the shepherds feed the flocks? Ye eat the fat, and ye clothe you with the wool, ye kill them that are fed: but ye feed not the flock" (verses 1-3).
Now, here's a small question for you: Do you know what the word "pastor" means? Webster's Dictionary defines "pastor" as "one who has care of a flock; a shepherd; a clergyman." Ezekiel has been tasked with prophesying against those in Israel who were supposed to be the spiritual and governmental leaders, and their selfish, uncaring actions to protect Israel in the way God had directed and intended. The people were allowed to worship any god they pleased, in any way they pleased, or not to worship at all. Greed was rampant among those in charge; taxes were outrageous, the poor got poorer, the starving died, and those who flattered and bribed the best were somewhat better taken care of. All others were on their own in a land in turmoil, tearing itself apart.
Sort of sounds familiar, doesn't it? There are "preachers" who lead people away by promising riches or immediate health – whatever the person is need of at the time. Amazingly enough, it's often only the so-called pastors who get fat and rich, while the flock (congregation) gives and gives, but is never told the truth about Christ and his sacrifice that was part and parcel of God's plan of salvation for us all. Unfortunately, those poor people may never reach heaven because they don't know the truth. They've heard a version of the truth, but not the full truth.
If you've found yourself wandering away from God, searching for those answers on your own, look to your shepherd; is he/she preaching from the Word of God only, or making promises that can't be kept? Yes, Jesus once said, "If you know the truth, the truth will make you free." He also said, "I AM the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me" (John 14:6). Be careful which shepherd you follow after.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
The church joyfully watched as Dakota Bettencourt and Kaylynn Lukenbill were baptized Sunday morning.
Pastor Matt Lawrence titled the message, “At the End of Life’s Journey.” Our world is more uncertain than it has been in a long time. For all of us, life will end. Jesus was crucified between two malefactors, and this is what he told one of the dying thieves who believed: “And Jesus said unto him, Verily, I say unto thee, today, shalt thou be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43)
There is no despair for you when you die if you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Jesus gave the thief a message of acceptance. He trusted and asked Jesus to “remember me.” If Christ accepted a thief who died as a result of his crime, he will accept us. There are lost people who believe their sins are too great or they have gone too far; however, that is not true. Jesus gave the thief a message of assurance: “Today, shalt thou be with me...”
John 5:24" “Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.”
If we have made a commitment to follow Jesus, we are assured, we are there.
Matthew 10:32: “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess, also before my Father which is in heaven.”
Christ’s assurance is not based on our feelings; it is based on faith in his word of truth; we can rejoice in this assurance.
Jesus gives the thief and us a message of association – “…with Me.” It is a rich and splendid fellowship that is promised.
“Absent in the body, present in the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8). In this association, his identity is changed, Jesus will know the thief as his own. We will have read intimate fellowship with Jesus.
Jesus gave a message of anticipation. He gave a promise of paradise, which means, a garden of pleasure unending. A place that is perpetual, never ending, lasting forever. Jesus wishes that all would have this type of relationship with him.
None of us know when we will pass from this life. At the end of this life’s journey, like the thief, we, too, can have this right outlook toward death. There are days it’s easier to anticipate being with Jesus someday.
How many of us don’t have that hope, that assurance, of going to heaven? Are there any doubts?
Join the ladies as they have a time of painting and ministry led by the ladies from Boudinot Baptist Church on Feb. 6, beginning at 9 a.m.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Jan. 10. "A Christian and Separation" was taken from 2 Corinthians 7:1, 1 Corinthians 6:15-20, and Exodus 12:7, 11-13.
Separation from things unlike God began in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve were forbidden to partake of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. They were not to eat of it for the consequences would be too devastating – not only for them, but for the entire world.
When God called Noah, by his choice, Noah separated himself from all others except his family to serve God. Likewise, Abraham left everything to follow the Lord's directions. Separation is as old as time. It is the choice of each person whether to live for God or to live for the world. One cannot walk with the Lord and be unholy, for God is holy. Amos asked the question, "Can two walk together except they be agreed?"
Too many people try to live for the Lord without changing their ways, but it is impossible. Our behavior, of necessity, must be godly. At times, it means being quiet, or respecting the house we live in, or in how we dress – even at home. By our behavior, our modest dress, our attitudes, we prove to this world what is good and perfect and acceptable will of God.
Our bodies are templed of the Holy Ghost and we must be sure that our hearts are clean and pure. Too many fail to clean up the outside, saying God looks on the heart, and they see no need to change their appearance. The only time in scripture that comment is referred to is when God chose Saul to be king over Israel; he told Samuel that he did not choose Saul because of his stature or appearance, but by what was in his heart. The heart must be cleansed if we are to serve God and walk in holiness with him.
In the New Testament, Jesus likened our hearts to whited sepulchres full of dead men's bones. Though a sepulchre may be beautiful on the outside, inside it is full of corruption. Our hearts must be cleaned up if we are to serve God. He provided the solution for our unclean hearts when he gave us the plan of salvation that he purchased on Calvary with his own blood: repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Then our hearts become clean. It isthen our outward appearance reflects our clean hearts as we serve the Lord with gladness and singleness of heart or purpose.
Please feel welcome to visit anytime: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a lady who had taken her daughters and niece out on the lake. It was a beautiful day and they had spent the whole day having fun on the water. It was getting near dinnertime, so they decided to head to shore. The water was flat and calm, but suddenly, out of nowhere, three rogue waves converged to make one huge wave as it hit their boat. Water splashed over the bow and into the rest of the boat, soaking all of them.
Shocked and a little scared, her two daughters and her niece looked at her for her reaction. She had to compose herself a little, but a supernatural calm from God came over her and she was able to comfort the girls – especially the youngest, whom she was able to get back into her seat in the front of the boat.
Life, like rogue waves, can change our life in an instant, no matter how prepared we think we are. We can check the weather before we ever step out of our houses to begin our day; we can feel the wind in our faces and see beyond the horizon, but it won’t stop the rogue waves from hitting us and taking us unawares.
We might want to think we are in control, but God is the one who is in control and has his hand on all of us and on everything. We can only pray and seek his perspective every day and read his Word daily. If we do this, he prepares us for what we cannot see coming our way. The Lord goes before us to prepare our way in ways we will never even know or realize. He protects us from the unknown. He is always with us and nothing can take us from his hand.
Wednesday Night Bible Studies begin Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Classes available: "Footsteps of the Messiah," study of Revelation, Women’s Bible Study; "The Book of Judges," Men’s Bible Study (zoom only through January; "The Life of a Jesus Follower," Adult Bible Study; "Every Believer a Witness," Adult Bible Study (will start Jan. 20); and "Elijah," Women’s Bible Study.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.