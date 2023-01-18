Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Janet Lawrence.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “Sleep in heavenly peace.” There are many things used to help us get a good night’s sleep.
Psalm 127:2: “It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep”.
In Luke 2:22-38, we read about Simeon and Anna, two Godly elderly people who found what they were looking for. Consider these questions, one, what were they looking for? Two, where did they look? Three, what did they do with it?
Simeon was looking for consolation, solace, and peace.
Luke 2:25: “And behold, there was a man in Jerusalem, whose name was Simeon, and the same man was just and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel: and the Holy Ghost was upon him”.
Anna was looking for redemption and freedom from bondage.
Luke 2:36-37: “And there was one Anna, a prophetess,…she was of a great age, and had lived with an husband seven years from her virginity; And she was a widow of about fourscore and four years, which departed not from the temple, but served God with fastings and prayers night and day”.
Where did they look? They were both at the temple. Many say, "I have tried church and nothing happened," or they have been hurt by Christians. Keep trying. There is a place for you among God’s people.
Ask God where to go. You will not find peace apart from his presence.
What then? Simeon took Jesus in his arms.
Luke 2:28-30: “Then took he him up in his arms, and blessed God, and said, Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word: For mine eyes have seen thy salvation”.
Anna, gave thanks and spread the news.
Luke 2:38: “And she coming in that instant gave thanks likewise unto the Lord, and spake of him to all them that looked for redemption in Jerusalem”.
They found comfort and redemption; not the way society might like in something, but in a promised person.
John 14:15-16,24: “If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever.” “He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father’s which sent me”.
The good news of the gospel, sought and found. God, through Jesus Christ, gave us comfort and redeemed us for eternity.
Ephesians 1:7: “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;”.
Won’t you make Jesus your Prince of Peace?
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Jan. 15.
"Faithful Workers," was taken from 1 Peter 3:7, Acts 18;1-3, 24-26, and Romans 16:3-5. The enemy of the church is hard at work in his attempt to destroy families. If he is successful in this, he weakens the church, for families make up the church. Today's economy takes its toll on families, as many times both parents are forced to work, leaving children unattended. With no godly parents to guide them, the children and their parents lack the unity needed for families to survive. The devil uses natural things – jobs, material needs, health – to weaken or destroy spiritual things.
The unconcern of many parents for the children and the evilness of today is a reflection of what the Apostle Paul found at Corinth when he first arrived there from Ephesus. He had come from there, having "wrestled with the beast of Ephesus," and was discouraged.
But at Corinth Paul met Aquila and Priscilla, tentmakers like him, who were faithful servants of the Lord. They, with Paul, became laborers together with God to spread the gospel of the kingdom. They were faithful saints, willing to work in unity. As husband and wife, Aquila and Priscilla put the kingdom of God first in all they did. Their marriage was greatly strengthened by their desire to please God and win lost souls to him. They did not allow their wants to overshadow their needs. They did not allow material things to hinder their service to the Lord. They knew that the sacrifices made in living for God brought more happiness and joy than anything they might give up.
Priscilla and Aquila were common people, but they believed firmly and entirely in what they told others about salvation and living for God. They quietly and kindly more fully expounded the gospel to Apollos, showing him the gospel went further than John's baptism of repentance – John himself declared that there was one coming after him who was mightier than he was, whose shoe latchets he was not worthy to loosen – ; that a person needed to repent, be baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and filled with the Holy Ghost to enter the kingdom of God. They worked together in unity to reach others with the gospel, bringing them into the family of God.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Time alone with God is vital if we are to grow closer to him and have a strong relationship with him. He longs to be with us and have time alone with us to show us how much he loves us. As we understand the immense value of encountering God and how available he is to us, we will want to have more and more time alone with him. It is a discipline, but becomes a crucial habit if we practice it.
Why is time alone with God so important? Isn’t going to church enough?
Jesus spent a lot of time alone with his heavenly father. He often went to a secluded, quiet place to pray. Sometimes when he was in crowds of people, he would retreat and find a place of solitude, where he could be with God and pray. If Jesus needed to spend time alone with God, then we need to even more. Jesus walked and constantly responded to God’s will for his life. He is our perfect example. Yet, he needed to spend time alone with God.
Jesus’ example of spending time alone with God empowers us to fulfill God’s purpose for our lives. When Jesus went into the Garden of Gethsemane, he was full of grief and sorrow. He asked God if there was any other way to bring salvation to his people, besides being crucified on the cross. After spending time alone with God in the garden, he came out empowered to endure the worst atrocity in history. Spending time alone with God empowers us to know his purpose for our lives and to see it through.
Jesus told us to be clear when we pray. He told us not to draw attention to ourselves when we pray, but to pray in private. God sees and hears us and will reward us for our humbleness. When we pray and encounter God in secret, we encounter his love. We learn his voice. When we ask questions, we discover his will and by spending time with him, we become centered through his nearness and goodness.
No amount of money can buy the rewards God wants to give us. All of man’s favor cannot compare to God’s love for us, and our desire to be known and loved by him. Find time to be alone with God. It will be the best gift you receive this year.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Jan. 15 opened in prayer led by Dave Davis with 46 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Mark 2:1-12, and the first song was "We'll Work "til Jesus Comes." There were 64 people in attendance for worship service.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kelly Moss, James Terry, Joan Littledave, and Eula Perry.
Get well wishes and prayers go up for Jake McCullah and Jimson Bluebird. Our prayers for God's peace and sympathy are extended to the Weaver family on their loss.
There is a sign-up sheet for the Valentine party in the back of the sanctuary. We need to obtain a somewhat accurate count on attendees in order to order enough food to go around. That party is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the gym.
Thursday, Jan. 19 is the senior luncheon from 11 a.m.-noon and the menu is chicken and dumplings and other good stuff.
Those that can help in the remodel of the kitchen are meeting at 8 a.m. for breakfast Friday, Jan. 20, then they will start on the kitchen at 9 a.m.
Brother Rex based his message Sunday, Jan. 15 on scriptures from Matthew 13:1-9, Genesis 2, 6, 11, and John 3:16. The message was entitled "God had a plan." He started out with the parable of the sower and his seeds, the type of ground the seeds fell on and the productivity thereof. Only the seeds that fell on fertile ground, well fed and watered, produced abundantly. The rest not so much.
God's plan with the garden of Eden was perfect; a place for him to walk with a friend – Adam; Genesis 2 and 3. Then we come to Genesis 6 and Noah, the only righteous man left, a flood, destruction, and redemption, and on to Genesis 11, where man once again decided he no longer needed God. The tower of Babel fell, mankind was scattered on the earth, and languages were confounded so as to disallow communication among men.
For centuries, mankind followed God, then fell away – over and over. Sacrifices were required to push the punishment for sins away for another year. Then comes John 3:16-17. This time, it was not just God's doing, but Jesus' obedience to his father that once again opened a way into that perfect garden.
We are asked to become "seeds" with Christ sowing his love and salvation to a lost and dying world. Can we do it? Yes.
Will it be easy? No.
Must we do it anyway? Yes. It is our duty in obedience to God to turn others toward him.
Are we doing that? Well, you're going to have to answer that one for yourself.
Kay Cordray
