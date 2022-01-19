Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite everyone in the community to be a hero. The Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held on Jan. 31, 1:15-5 p.m. at the Cookson United Methodist Church at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Walk-ins are always welcome, or visit obi.org and schedule an appointment. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be giving the new COVID-19 antibody test. The blood supply is low, so thank you in advance for being a hero. January is National Blood Donor Month. Be a part of making this a record- breaking number of donors for Cookson.
Last week one service was held due to the cold weather. Scripture readings were Psalm 36:5-10 and 1 Corinthians 12:1-11. Pastor Rachel began her message talking about divisions. Paul, in 1 Corinthians writing his first letter, also discussed problems with divisions. The church was intended to be like Christ, himself, continuing to work in the world; one body serving and bringing Glory to God's kingdom.
By the power of the Holy Spirit, the church was created to be Christ's hands and feet. Accomplishing this takes all members to cooperate in harmony, the feet to do the walking, the hands to do the healing, mouths to do the teaching etc. Every gift is important. Paul is reminding the believers in Corinth that the power of the Holy Spirit is revealed most clearly in how it united a diverse body of believers under the leadership of Christ. The Holy Spirit holds the church together, directs the work and guides Christians to use their gifts for the "common good." Love is the motivating factor of using your gifts. Use your gifts to work together for the transformation of yourself, your community and your world. All gifts are God-given. No one deserves them. Gifts are meant to unite and to be used for the common good.
By the power of the Holy Spirit, you can celebrate this. Look for joy, celebrate the different ways God connects you with others and how you can serve God.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
A lady received a phone call at 3:30 in the morning. It was a call she will never forget and a call that changed everything in her life. Her neighbor was calling her to tell her that their neighborhood was flooding. “Get out of your house!” she hysterically begged her. She stumbled out of bed wondering if what she had heard was really a dream. She made her way to the front door and saw that it was very real. Flood waters were pouring into her neighborhood and the waters were coming fast. In about 20 minutes, her family had their car loaded and were driving off. It only took a few hours for the great Louisiana flood to wash away her home and pretty much everything she owned. Her memories in pictures, baby pictures, wedding pictures and family photos from her life…all gone. Plus, the cherished things that she had collected over the years in her home – washed away. Never to be seen again.
After it was over, she felt like she had lost everything. But she had not. You may be in a situation like she was. Maybe you have lost a great deal in a short time. You may feel like darkness is surrounding you on every side. You may have lost a loved one, a job, your health may be failing or you may be struggling just to get through every day. Take time to grieve and let time heal the wounds of your losses and your heart. If you are a Christian, know that you haven’t lost everything and that God is with you and will always be with you. Your salvation and your future is secure beyond this earth.
Even if you can’t feel God’s presence with you right now, the truth is, he is still there. He never leaves your side. Even when things get rough. Seek him and you will find he is faithful and is right by your side. You are God’s beloved. He sees you and loves you and will never leave you alone.
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:45 a.m.; and discipleship classes, 6 p.m. The Master’s Voice Concert will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Faith is a paramount principle of the gospel. One reason for this is because "without faith it is impossible to please [God]" (Hebrews 11:6). Faith is a principle of action and also of power. The scriptures abound with examples of faithful people and the things they did, were enabled to do, or experienced because of their faith.
As in the case of miracles performed by Jesus Christ, it was faith in him and his power that made seemingly impossible things a reality. Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has said that "faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of all belief and the conduit of divine power." Miracles are an indicator of divine power and come after faith has been put to the test by our actions.
Faith in Christ also results in enabling and strengthening power. "And Christ hath said: If ye will have faith in me ye shall have power to do whatsoever thing is expedient in me" (Moroni 7:33).
With him, all things necessary for salvation are undoubtedly possible. Faith in Christ means believing and trusting that because of his merits, redemption and resurrection are available to all of God's children. These blessings, and many more, are achievable but conditional on faith.
Elder Justice Van Tassell
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning service for Jan. 16 report: this will be an abbreviated report, as I was unable to attend church this week; all information contained herein for this week has been passed on by telephone to me.
Recollected attendance for the morning was 50, Eunice Jenkins celebrated her birthday, and prayers for sympathy go out for the family of Mary Ellen Henson. Her funeral service will be held this Friday, Jan. 21 with plans for a luncheon for the family. The senior luncheon normally held the third Thursday of the month has been canceled for this month due to illness among the workers and predicted bad weather coming in. The open gym planned for the youth and other attendees will still be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday evening, Jan. 21.
Brother Rex took his message from 1 Corinthians 1:17-24, Philippians 1:20-21, and Romans 1:16. The main portion of the message was based on the verses from Philippians, one of which reads:
“According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death” Philippians 1:20.
The message also took from Paul’s epistle to the Romans.
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek” (Romans 1:16).
Being bold in our witness to others and walking boldly in the path laid before us by the savior is something all Christians should aspire to. Christians should never, ever, be ashamed of the gospel or of Jesus Christ. What do we have to be ashamed of? His mercy? His love? The fact that he died for us so we could have a chance for eternal life? If there is any shame to be felt, it should be that we can't quite measure up without Jesus. We'll never be what he was and is, but without him, we won't see heaven.
Hopefully, next week I'll be back to normal and will have more information. Stay well, stay warm, and God bless.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday evening, Jan. 16, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Christian Parent," was taken from 2 Timothy 3:14-15, Deuteronomy 6:4-9, and Hebrews 12:6-11. The world today is realizing too late what the lack of discipline and correction has done for the youth of this generation. The word of God tells us that no correction is joyous, but it yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness unto them which are exercised thereby.
If we fail to correct our children, we do them a disservice. The educational systems have promoted self-expression with little or no discipline in the classrooms until today armed guards patrol the halls of many schools. When the laws of God are deviated from, chaos results. The habits that a child develops – in either extreme – follow him throughout life. If he is taught to be selfish by a parent giving in to every whim, that child will expect to receive everything that he wants as an adult, regardless of others' needs around him.
A child needs instead to be taught that he will not have his way all of his life. Sometimes he will have to yield to others' needs and rights. He needs to be taught self-discipline and respect for others. Parents who make excuses for their child's actions will reap the results when the child grows older.
We cannot expect others to give in to our children's demands.
God's word tells us that he that spares the rod hates his son. But one who loves him chastens him as often as he needs it. We are raising our children to live for the Lord and work in his service. Our children are a blessing of the Lord. They are likened to arrows in the saying “happy is the man whose quiver is full of them.”
The lack of respect for authority today, even in the failure to address adults and others with respect, begins in the home. There is a lack of closeness in many families today. God's word tells us that a child left to himself brings his mother shame, but the rod and reproof give wisdom.
We are to be examples to our children in respecting others and being obedient to rules and regulations. Parents must be consistent in their guidelines for their children. Inconsistency creates confusion. Children need to have boundaries and be taught that there is a blessing in giving. Let us show love to our children as the Lord has taught us. The benefits will be endless.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
