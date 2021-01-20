First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Jan. 17. "The Church United" was taken from 1 Corinthians 1:101; 12:12-14, 18; and Ephesians 4:11-13. The body of Christ, the church, has many members – those who have been baptized into one body by one Spirit. The Lord places each member in the position he chooses for them to occupy. He gave some apostles; some prophets; some evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers, for the edifying of the church and that we be no more children tossed about with every wind of doctrine.
There must be harmony and unity for the church to function properly. Unity is one of the most powerful forces in the world. By it, the church exists. When we are baptized into the body, we receive a teachable spirit, the same mind, the same judgment.
If we consider the ant, we see a perfect example of a unified effort, for ants work and build together. Our common goal as the church should be the winning of souls into the kingdom of God. The ministry is unified, with the roles of the apostles and prophets being fulfilled.
The church was built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the Chief Cornerstone. The pastors have been made overseers of the flock, the church of God, which he has purchased with his own blood, as he gave his life on Calvary to provide the way of salvation. The Apostle Peter preached it on the day of Pentecost, at the birth of the New Testament Church – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Pastors have the responsibility to keep those things out of the church that do not belong there; not sparing the flock, but, rather, protecting them. When a church tries to exist without a pastor, many are drawn away by perverse things. If the body is divided, it cannot stand. Let us be a light, a city set on a hill that cannot be hid as we reach out in unity to a lost and dying world.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy Birthday and God bless Janet Lawrence and Carter Migiletto.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “The word of Jesus.” We speak thousands of words a day, some good, and some aren’t so good. Jesus spoke and lived out the words he spoke. We would do well to be like him. Jesus spoke the right thing at the right time.
The words Jesus spoke were everlasting.
Matthew 34:35: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.”
Jesus’ words are remembered and continually being quoted everywhere, like the parable of the “Good Samaritan.” We remember the words of Christ because they are always relevant.
The words of Jesus are gracious.
Isaiah 50:4: “The Lord God hath gave me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season to him that is weary; He wakeneth morning by morning, he waketh mine ear to hear as the learned.”
People are waiting to hear about God’s love, grace, judgment, forgiveness, and power.
Isaiah 42:2-3: “He shall not cry, nor lift up, nor cause his voice to be heard in the street. A bruised reed shall he not break, and the smoking flax shall he not quench; He shall bring forth judgment unto truth.”
Luke 4:32: “And they were astonished at his doctrine, for his word was with power.”
Matthew 23:37 declares the sting of Jesus’ words. In Matthew 4:1-11, Satan’s temptation was withstood as he heard the words of Jesus.
The words of Jesus have spiritual power and might. They turn us around to repentance; they can cause us to love others, and to treat others properly.
John 6:63: “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing. The words that I speak are spirit and they are life.”
Jesus has the words of eternal life, that are life giving. Read John 3:68. The life-giving power is seen in the words Jesus spoke to the thief on the cross. Read Luke 23:42-43.
There are words of judgment. See 1 Corinthians 3:12-15. Judgment, rejection, and hell await those who don’t receive his word.
John 12:48: “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath One that judgeth him. The word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day.”
We may not remember what we say, or we may tune out what others say; it is important that we hear and heed the words of Jesus. They are spiritual words that teach us to be more like Jesus.
It is not enough to hear the words of Jesus only; let us live it out as well. Spend time in God’s word daily, make it a habit.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Our morning services Jan. 17 began in prayer led by Sister Shirley Hendrickson with 35 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 9:11-25 and the first song was "No Not One."
Happy anniversary to Solly and Joan Littledave; lots of hugs and get-well wishes for Koren Hill. Her mom says she just doesn't feel good, has some sort of "croup."
Happy anniversary to Solly and Joan Littledave; lots of hugs and get-well wishes for Koren Hill. Her mom says she just doesn't feel good, has some sort of "croup."
Just as a catch-up: very little changed as far as elected offices are concerned at our annual conference. Doug Maag has gone off the Board, and Luther Williams was elected to that position. Deborah Parish has been added to the sound booth crew; Connie Rhodes is no long subbing for the news position; and Sue Cobb has joined me in the effort to keep folks caught up on the doings of Peggs Community. All the teachers remain the same except for some temporary changes due to the COVID-19 stuff. We will have two or three different teachers rotating in the Sanctuary class, the only other class being held is for the kids.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Romans 11:33-36, speaking of the goodness of God. Then the message got a bit "rough" because it turned from God's goodness to the faithlessness of man and the problems we cause ourselves. Make no mistake, God will allow problems into our lives, because to grow stronger in the faith, we need to exercise that faith.
You won't learn how to handle problems unless you go through them. It's a teaching time, not a punishment. Unfortunately, mankind, in the near past and present, has decided that God is not what he is known to be by those that believe through faith. He is not a god you pray to when you want a new car or want to have someone punished that you don't like. He isn't a god to only pray to when you have troubles or illness in your life, and ignored the rest of the time.
Our God is God every second of every minute of every hour of every day – all the time. Our very existence depends on him for every breath we take and every beat of our hearts. All we're managing to accomplish is bringing the end of time closer, with the certainty there will be thousands left behind that we, as born again Christians, could have and should have led to need an altar of repentance.
That's on us, not God. Just another thing to think about this week: are you, am I, doing enough for our Father in heaven, for our Redeemer Jesus Christ? Are we thinking of those that may miss heaven, or just ourselves?
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
Did you make a resolution this year to do something or just make up your mind to finally get it together enough to sincerely work and accomplish a goal you have set for yourself? Do you feel you keep trying and trying but don’t see the results you are hoping for? This could be for you or for a loved one.
When you see someone you love go down a destructive path and drift away from God and you do everything you know to direct them back to God and the right path, it is disheartening to not see results for them. You pray for them, hope for them and love them, forgive them, show kindness and gentleness toward them, and strive to live a godly life. You keep seeking God’s direction for them and for you to be a godly example for them, but nothing seems to work. There might be a glimpse of hope in their behavior from time to time, but then they slip back into the same old bad habits and you wonder when it will end. When will you see good results for them and God working in their life? You plant seeds every day, but you never see them grow.
The same is true for a personal goal you set for yourself. You must turn it over to God and be patient to let him work it out for you. Trust that he wants you to succeed and accomplish your goal if it is in his will.
We are all human and get frustrated and say and do the wrong things at times, but the good things we say to and do for someone far outweigh the bad things. So, why don’t we see results even though we do our best to live for God and seek his will? When we set a personal goal for ourselves, why can’t we ever seem to reach it on a consistent level?
We must never give up on planting good seeds on behalf of someone else or striving to be the best we can be ourselves. We don’t know what seeds will produce in someone else’s life or that we will see the results. We simply must keep planting seeds and never stop. What is meant to grow will grow. When we plant, we are being obedient to God. When you plant, then leave it alone, wait and see what happens. We may never see the results of our planted seeds here on earth, but we will see the blessings from them one day.

Terri Fite
